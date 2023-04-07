Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Utah 3rd grader resists kidnapping attempt outside her school

UT 3rd grader screamed, fought off attempted kidnapper until school employees approached

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping Thursday at Whittier Elementary School and working with West Valley City police to locate the suspect.

They said a young man of average build and height can be seen on surveillance footage dragging the third-grader outside the school at 3:50 p.m. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached.

"The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help," district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.