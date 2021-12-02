Utah police officer fighting for life, another also wounded in shootout

A Utah police officer was fighting for his life overnight and another officer was wounded in a confrontation that also left a suspect struck by gunfire, according to reports.

One of the officers was in critical condition, KUTV-TV of Salt Lake City reported.

"I would say it’s likely a life-threatening injury," Roxanne Vainuku, a spokeswoman for the West Valley City Police Department, told the station. Neither the officers nor the suspect were named.

West Valley City is a suburb of Salt Lake City. Police there were working to track down a suspect wanted on rape and robbery charges, KUTV-TV reported.

The officers located the suspect inside an SUV that was parked outside a convenience store, according to the station. An infant was inside the vehicle as well, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear what the relationship was between the suspect and the baby, KUTV reported.

As police approached, the suspect refused to comply with orders to get out of the vehicle, authorities told the station. Eventually, the man got out and fired at police, striking the two officers.

Police returned fire and struck the suspect, the report said.

The second wounded officer was in serious condition while the suspect’s medical condition was not immediately known, KUTV reported.

The suspect was said to be known to police before the incident and was considered armed and dangerous when officers approached, the station reported.

The infant was reported to be unharmed.

Streets in the immediate area were expected to be closed into Thursday morning as police continued an investigation, KUTV reported.

Police urged any witnesses to contact them with information at 801-840-4000.