USNS Comfort's last patients discharged, ship to leave NY by end of month, Navy announces

The USNS Comfort, a hospital ship brought to New York City to assist in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, has discharged its last patients and will return to Virginia by the end of the month, the Navy announced Sunday.

"We are proud and humbled to have assisted New York and New Jersey in this capacity," Lt. Lt Marycate Walsh, a Navy spokeswoman, said.

