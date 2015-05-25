US troops driving through Poland for defense reassurance get warm welcome

next Image 1 of 3

Hundreds of residents have turned out in eastern Poland for a meeting with a convoy of U.S. troops that is driving through eastern Europe, a region concerned that the armed conflict in Ukraine threatens its security.

Children climbed into the Stryker armored vehicles and residents offered regional souvenirs as the crowd gathered in downtown Bialystok on Tuesday, applauding troops from the 3rd Squadron of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment for their gesture of reassurance to a NATO ally.

"This really means a lot to us," said Zdzislaw Narel. "We see that we are not alone, that there is someone to defend us."

The "Dragoon Ride" convoy started last week from Estonia and passed through Latvia and Lithuania before entering Poland, returning to base in Germany.