Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.



SENDING A MESSAGE – US fighter jets strike Syrian weapons depot, ammunition facility used by Iran-linked groups. Continue reading …

CALLING IN CAVALRY – Elite Border Patrol unit who snagged Pennsylvania fugitive joins hunt for Maine suspect. Continue reading …

TARGET ELIMINATED – Hamas commander killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza, IDF reports. Continue reading …

‘WE MUST UNITE’ – Republican presidential candidate suspends campaign, endorses Donald Trump. Continue reading …

COMPETING PRIORITIES – Biden State Dept faces backlash for 'Intersex Awareness Day' statement. Continue reading …





POLITICS

BACKUP QUARTERBACK – Newsom's recent moves signal 'shadow campaign' to step in for Biden if Dems panic. Continue reading …

'IT’S DANGEROUS' – Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Dems are quietly ramming through a Green New Deal. Continue reading …

CALL TO ACT – Cruz demands answers, action from DHS on threats against Border Patrol agents. Continue reading …

JUMPING IN – Democratic lawmaker launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘AFTER DEATH’ – New film explores near-death experiences and what new scientific research says about death and life. Continue reading …

SQUAT GOALS – Handyman turns the tables on celebrity chef squatter. Continue reading …

DON'T BE FOOLED – Top tips for identifying deceptive videos that the media could use. Continue reading …

ELECTRONIC MORPHINE – Meta called 'new tobacco' as it faces dozens of state lawsuits. Continue reading …

OPINION

FRED FLEITZ – Sorry, President Biden, but Putin is not Hamas. Continue reading …

BIANCA ADAIR – Hamas attack is Iran’s opening volley against Israel. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Chris Swecker joins the 'Ingraham Angle' to explain why Maine suspect won't be taken alive. See video …



JESSE WATTERS – Dog the Bounty Hunter discusses the 'most dangerous guy' the US has had in a decade on 'Primetime.' See video …



SEAN HANNITY – House Speaker Mike Johnson sits down with host for first interview since attaining gavel. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

NO SUPPORT – Elite college under fire after email to dorm residents condemns 'Israel's actions.' Continue reading …

TOUCHDOWN TAYLOR – Expert reveals key reasons why Travis Kelce's friends and family love Taylor Swift. Continue reading …

AMERICAN LEGEND – Meet the American who conjured up 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow': Washington Irving, first US celebrity author. Continue reading …

MOVING VIOLATION – Car covered in anti-US messages stopped blocks from pro-Israel rally; illegal gun found. Continue reading …

BOLD BEAR – Caught on video, a rather brash wild animal — walking on its hind legs — makes off with a Connecticut family's trash can. Check out the scene. See video …



WATCH

RETIRED BRIG. GEN. TATA – Biden admin has been 'very slow' to respond to Iran's involvement. See video …

AARON COHEN –We don’t want people politicizing this right now. See video …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.