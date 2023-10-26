Biden State Department torched online over 'Intersex Awareness Day' post

President Biden's Department of State was torched online over its statement on "Intersex Awareness Day" amid the war in Israel and a manhunt for a deadly shooting suspect in Maine.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller released a statement Thursday, saying the department was affirming "the United States’ commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of Intersex persons globally."

"As President Biden stated in his 2021 Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Around the World, it is the policy of the United States to pursue an end to violence and discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and sex characteristics," Miller said.

"Intersex persons often face stigma and discrimination in accessing education, healthcare, and legal recognition, and are subjected to medically unnecessary surgeries," he continued. "These harmful practices, which can cause lifelong negative physical and emotional consequences, are a medical form of so-called conversion therapy practices in that they seek to physically ‘convert’ Intersex children into non-Intersex children.

"We applaud all activists, organizations and governments working to raise visibility and protect Intersex persons’ rights to bodily integrity and to ensure equal protection and recognition before the law."

The statement drew wide rebuke from conservatives online, with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, posting on X, "Team Biden far more focused on gender politics than advancing America's security."

"Would it be too much to ask for our government to go back to focusing on killing terrorists and freeing American hostages?" Steve Guest, former spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted.

"Americans are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists," Guest wrote in a second post. "Meanwhile, the Biden State Department is devoting the time and resources to mark Intersex Awareness Day."

Abigail Jackson, spokeswoman for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., quipped she is "sure the Americans being held hostage by terrorists will appreciate this important statement."

Other conservatives blasted the State Department over the "Intersex Awareness Day" statement.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital the "United States proudly advances efforts around the globe to protect LGBTQI+ populations from violence and abuse, criminalization, discrimination and stigma and to empower local LGBTQI+ movements and persons.

"The United States firmly opposes abuses against LGBTQI+ persons and urges governments to repeal laws that criminalize individuals on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity," the spokesperson continued. "The struggle to end violence, discrimination, criminalization and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons is a global challenge and one that remains central to our commitment to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms for all individuals."

The "Intersex Awareness Day" statement comes as Israel fights against Hamas terrorists who launched a surprise attack against the Middle Eastern democracy and took Israelis and Americans hostage.

Additionally, a manhunt is underway in Maine for Robert Card after his alleged shooting spree Wednesday night.

Maine State Police Col. William Ross said Thursday an arrest warrant for Card has been issued on at least eight counts of murder, and other victims are still being identified from a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Ross said eight people were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, seven were killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and another three died after being transported to hospitals.

A massive manhunt is underway to find 40-year-old Card, and the U.S. Coast Guard has gotten involved.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said there were 18 dead in the shootings and 13 injured.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Adam Sabes contributed reporting.