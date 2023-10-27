Israel launches second ground incursion into Gaza, Hamas commander killed in airstrike

The U.S. is not “drawing red lines” for Israel in its war with Hamas, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said in a Friday press briefing over the phone.

“We’re going to continue to support them” but “since the very beginning we have, and will continue to have, conversations about the manner that they are doing this.”

On Friday, Israel’s military said it was expanding ground operations in Gaza three weeks into the war.

Kirby said the U.S. is continuing its humanitarian efforts in Gaza, noting that 10 additional trucks with supplies had gotten through – for a total of 84 – but that the U.S. is aware that fuel there “is only anticipated to last a couple of days.”

He added, that the administration is "doing everything we can possible to bring" American citizens trapped Gaza "home and to secure their release.

Kirby said the U.S. is still evaluating the impact of airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias and “we will not hesitate to take further actions in our own self-defense.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.