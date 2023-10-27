Elite border unit joins manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card
Elite Border Patrol BORTAC agents have joined a massive manhunt alongside FBI and hundreds of state and local officers for suspect Robert Card, following two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 dead Wednesday.
Multiple guns were found in Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card's home, law enforcement sources told Fox News.
The sources didn't specify what type of guns were found at his home but said multiple were found.
Card is the primary suspect in Wednesday night's shooting in Lewiston at the Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, which left 18 people dead and another 13 injured.
Several federal agencies are assisting state and local law enforcement in the manhunt.
A Lewiston Bible study group meeting at a church near the scene of Wednesday night's mass shooting sheltered in darkness for over an hour and prayed as the situation unfolded.
Verssie Churchill told "FOX & Friends" Friday that the group's faith helped them through the traumatic time.
"We heard the sirens, actually, and we were wondering what was happening," Churchill said.
"We were notified by technology that the shooting was occurring, so our pastor made sure that the building was secure. We were notified we should shelter in place. We had children downstairs in the building, we brought them upstairs. We all were in the auditorium. We turned the lights out. And so we were there in total darkness for an hour and a half. We spent time praying for the victims and their families and the first responders and for our own families who were not with us at the time."
First United Pentecostal Church sits up the road from the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, where suspected gunman Robert Card opened fire during a youth league gathering before moving to Schemengees Bar and Grille. Fifteen people were killed at the two locations and three additional victims died after being rushed to the hospital.
"We spent some time praying. Then we spent some time singing some very peaceful songs. It was that attitude and atmosphere of peace there, which we are thankful for. God did that for us, gave us the peace that we needed during a very traumatic time, a very worrisome time, concern for our city, concern for the people that were involved in all of this," Churchill said.
When law enforcement arrived at the church, Churchill said they felt very comforted and were told to go straight home and shelter there.
"We are a close-knit city," Churchill said. "We're going to help each other. We're going to be strong and we will get through this. This gives all of us an excellent opportunity to live out our faith and to love our neighbor as ourselves and to be supportive."
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday that divers will go into the water to search the area in Lisbon, Maine, near where the 40-year-old Army reservist's vehicle ultimately was found.
Sauschuck said the divers will be "checking for potential bodies" and other evidence near a boat launch site on the Androscoggin River as the manhunt continued.
The ages of the victims from the Maine mass shooting ranged from just 14 years old to 76, the state Medical Examiner's office confirmed Friday.
Authorities say that Robert Card, 40, opened fire inside a Lewiston bowling alley and a nearby restaurant, killing 18 people.
According to Maine State Police, seven people died at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley — six males and one female. Eight more people died at the nearby Schemengees Bar and Grille, all of them male. Three additional victims died at area hospitals.
As the search continues Friday, authorities identified 18 of the victims:
Ronald Morin
Ronald Morin, 55, was a happy and upbeat guy, his family member Cecile Francoeur Martin told the Bangor Daily News.
"He was just always smiling, happy," Martin told the local station. "Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence."
Robert and Lucille Violette
Robert Violette, 76, was a devoted volunteer bowling coach.
Robert and his wife, Lucy Violet, 73, were killed at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, Violette’s daughter confirmed to WBZ-TV.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, his friend Brandon Dubuc wrote that Robert was "one of the kindest souls in the bowling community," who "passed away doing what he loved."
"Bob Violette was one of the kindest souls in the bowling community in Lewiston. He would have done anything for the kids in the community, and he genuinely loved coaching them," Dubuc wrote. "Bob passed away doing what he loved. He is a hero in my book."
Arthur Strout
The father of Arthur Strout says he was with his 42-year-old at Schemengees Bar & Grillejust 10 minutes before he was shot and killed.
"I said, ‘OK,’ and he said ‘I love you,’ because all my kids tell me that every time we see each other," Arthur Barnard, Strout's father, told CBS News. "Ten minutes later, I get a phone call."
The 42-year-old left his wife, Kristy, and their blended family of five children.
"He’s helped me raise my children since they were very, very little," Kristy Strout told CBS. "His daughter’s only 13 and without a dad because of all of this. Because of one man’s choices, my daughter has to grow up without a father."
Maxx Hathaway
Maxx Hathaway, 35, was a full-time, stay-at-home dad of two, with a third child on the way, his sister, Courtney Hathaway said.
"I lost my big brother in the tragic mass shooting last night. I’m feeling a lot of things right now, but I’m mostly heartbroken that he’s gone," the victim's sister wrote in a Facebook post. "Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy."
Courtney described her brother as a "goofy" and "uplifting" person.
"He was a goofy, down to earth person, loved to joke around and always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on. He loved anime, gaming and loved to play pool," Courtney said.
Bill and Aaron Young
Bill Young, 44, was spending some quality time with his 14-year-old son, Aaron, at the youth bowling league at Just-in-Time Recreation when they were shot and killed.
"Bill was a man dedicated to his family," his cousin, Kim McConville, told The Associated Press via social media. "He was a master auto mechanic. Always trying to be a funny guy."
Aaron was an avid bowler who had received recognition from the youth league.
In a statement, the superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools confirmed that a high school freshman and his dad were among those killed. Jim Hodgkin’s statement said an uncle of another high school student was also killed.
"This is tremendous tragedy for our area, our town, our students, and everyone. This is uncharted territory," Hodgkin said.
Bill’s cousin Kim McConville told NBC News said that the father-son duo were "just innocent people."
"Just innocent people out for a night of bowling," she said. "This was a children’s event. You know, who expects a shooter to go into a children’s event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today."
Joshue Seal
Joshua Seal, 36, was a husband, a father of four, and an advocate for the Deaf community.
A skilled sign-language interpreter, Seal was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Nirav Shah’s Center for Disease Control pandemic briefings, according to the Pine Tree Society.
In a Facebook post, Pine Tree Society, a social service organization in Maine, said Seal was the director of interpreting services at the organization.
"The tragic events in Lewiston last evening hit close to home at Pine Tree Society," the organization wrote in a Facebook post. "The ripple effects of his loss will be felt by countless Maine people."
Tommy Conrad
Tommy Conrad, 34, was a manager at the bowling alley.
He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, the family said.
Tricia Asselin
Tricia Asselin, 53, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. She was the only woman killed at the bowling venue.
Alicia Lachance, Asselin's mother, told Rolling Stone that her daughter is someone "who would have done anything for children and anybody."
"It’s very emotional, but Tricia is the type of person who would have done anything for children and anybody," her mother, Alicia Lachance, told Rolling Stone.
Lachance said her daughter died running to call 911 to alert first responders.
Peyton Brewer Ross
Peyton Brewer Ross, 40, who was a new father, died in the shooting, according to the Maine AFL-CIO.
In a Facebook post, the organization said that Ross was "loved by his community."
Joseph Walker
Joseph Walker, 57, was a manager at Schemengees Bar & Restaurant, one of the locations of the shooting.
According to a GoFundMe, set up by his daughter and wife, he had been there on Wednesday "to play cornhole with friends and family."
"Before we knew it our world changed," Bethany Welch wrote in the GoFundMe. "A husband, father, grandpa, son, and friend was lost."
Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, said that when the gunman entered the restaurant, his son didn't hesitate to attempt to stop him.
"He picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try and stop from killing other people," Leroy Walker told CBS News Boston. "And that's when he shot my son to death."
Jason Walker
Jason Walker, 51, was shot and killed at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, the Maine Medical Examiner's office confirmed.
Bill Brackett
Billy Bracket, 48, was also at the cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.
His death was confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.
In a GoFundMe, Kristen Smith said that he was "a husband, a father, an uncle and a friend to many."
"Billy was a son, a husband, a father, an uncle and a friend to many especially in the deaf community he loved so much," Smith wrote in a GoFundMe. "He loved darts, and has been competing for years, he loved cornhole, enjoyed fishing and hunting."
Brackett leaves behind his wife Kristina and his 2 1/2-year-old daughter Sandra, Smith said.
Steve Vozzella
Steve Vozzella, 45, was also at the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.
His death was confirmed by his brother-in-law and the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.
"My brother-in-law Steve Vozzella got killed in mass shooting in Maine playing deaf cornhole," Jason Stepchuk wrote in a Facebook post. "He worked post office union members."
Bryan MacFarlane
Bryan MacFarlane, 41, was participating in the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.
His death was confirmed by his sister and by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.
MacFarlane's sister Keri told WBZ that he "loved riding motorcycles, camping in his trailer, snowmobiling, fishing, hanging out with Deaf friends, and especially loved his dog named M&M."
She said MacFarlane worked as a truck driver.
Michael Deslauriers II
Michael Deslauriers, 51, was bowling with family and friends at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at the time of the shootings.
Michael's father confirms he is one of the deceased in a Facebook post.
"I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share," Michael Deslauriers Sr. wrote. "My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley."
Keith Macneir
Keith Macneir, 63, was killed at Just-in-Time Recreation, the Maine Medical Examiner confirmed.
At jet ski was seen at a property associated with Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card.
Police executed a search warrant at the property Thursday on West Road in Bowdoin, Maine.
Card owns a Sea Doo jet ski, which was seen on the property.
Card is the primary suspect in Wednesday' night's mass shooting in Lewiston at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, which left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.
Federal, state and local agencies are searching for Card, who hasn't yet been located.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a post on X that she visited Central Maine Medical Center on Friday to thank the medical professionals who are helping treat the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
"I visited Central Maine Medical Center this afternoon to thank the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who—with help from across the state—have worked tirelessly to save lives, with little sleep and immense stress as they worried about their own families and friends," Mills said in a post on X. "What Maine people have seen this week from our medical professionals is nothing short of heroic. I am amazed, but not surprised, by the extraordinary compassion of those who are working to help the victims of the Lewiston tragedy recover."
Mills said in a separate statement that she lost a friend in the Lewiston shooting, Josh Seal.
“The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. It is often said that our state is ‘one big, small town’ because Maine is such a closeknit community. As a result, many of us know the victims personally, including me, who lost a friend in Josh Seal, who Maine people fondly remember from his service as an ASL interpreter during our COVID-19 briefings. I am heartbroken for the families of these victims, including Aaron Young who was just fourteen years old. Tonight, I ask Maine people to join me in reading their stories, learning who they were, celebrating them as beloved people, and mourning them as irreplaceable. My heart continues to go out to those who are recovering from their injuries, and we remain committed to seeking justice for all those impacted by this unspeakable tragedy," Mills said.
Robert Card is the suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston which left 18 people dead and another 13 injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, which are just 4 miles apart from each other.
A massive manhunt is underway for Card, as federal, state and local authorities are searching for the suspect.
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said during a press conference on Friday evening that the shelter-in-place order is rescinded following Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston.
While the shelter-in-place order is rescinded, Sauschuck said hunting is prohibited in the towns of Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth in Maine.
Sauschuck said that people still need to "be vigilant" and "pay attention."
Robert Card is the suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston which left 18 people dead and another 13 injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, which are just 4 miles apart from each other.
Several federal agencies are assisting state and local law enforcement in the manhunt.
Law enforcement in Maine is expected to update the public on their search for Lewiston mass shooting suspect Robert Card at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Card is the suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston which left 18 people dead and another 13 injured.
Authorities haven't yet located Card, but have located a rifle in a car that he abandoned, as well as a cell phone that was located during a search of his house, law enforcement sources told Fox News
Several federal agencies are assisting state and local law enforcement in the manhunt.
The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf said in a statement on Friday that four community members were killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
18 people were killed and 13 more were injured on Wednesday night when suspect Robert Card allegedly opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley.
The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf identified Joshua Seal, Billy Brackett, Steve Vozzella and Bryan MacFarlane as members of their community who passed away in the shooting.
Karen Hopkins, executive director at the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf said she is "extremely saddened."
"Our MECDHH/GBSD Community is grieving deeply. We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings. Including two fathers of children in our programs. Some of our staff were very close to these members of our community," Hopkins said. "We have made the decision to close all of our programs tomorrow in an abundance of safety and to honor those we have lost and hold space with their families and loved ones."
"Togetherness is what makes us strong. The lives of all those lost in the shooting will never be forgotten. We are holding their families, loved ones and each other close to our hearts," she added.
Drone video shows law enforcement activity at the Androscoggin River in their search for Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card.
Card is the primary suspect in Wednesday's shooting which left 18 people dead, and 13 more injured.
Authorities haven't yet located Card, but have located a rifle in a car that he abandoned, as well as a cell phone that was located during a search of his house, law enforcement sources told Fox News.
Multiple federal agencies are assisting state and local law enforcement in the manhunt.
President Biden was updated on Friday about the the recent developments into the manhunt for Robert Card.
Card is accused of killing 18 people and injuring another 13 on Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine.
Biden was also briefed on the investigation into the deadly shooting.
"This afternoon the President was updated by his senior staff on the latest information about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. He also spoke with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who described the more than 200 FBI personnel who are in Maine to support the investigation – including the ongoing manhunt – and provide assistance to the victims. The President expressed appreciation for the courageous work of all the Federal, State and local law enforcement personnel," a White House spokesperson said.
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Maine found the abandoned Subaru Outback of suspected mass murderer Robert Card at a boat launch Wednesday evening after a shooting rampage left 18 dead and 13 injured at two locations – a bar and a bowling alley.
Although police identified Card, who appeared on surveillance video carrying a semiautomatic rifle into a bowling alley and then a nearby bar, as a person of interest early, he remains at large Friday morning.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning that dive teams would begin searching the Androscoggin River with aerial support near the boat ramp where Card's car was found abandoned.
Tactical teams, including state and local police and members of the ATF and FBI, served search warrants at properties linked to the suspect in his hometown of Bowdoin throughout the day and into the night Thursday but have not found the suspect in what a neighbor described as "his stomping ground."
Authorities are also checking for potential camps or bunkers that he may have prepared in the wilderness.
Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals and the Border Patrol's elite BORTAC unit have also been called in to assist the manhunt effort.
Separately, authorities across the region have been on alert for signs of his whereabouts, and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted searches in the Kennebec River and Boothbay Harbor.
Early Thursday afternoon, Fox News Digital visited the boat launch where state police said they found his abandoned car.
Upriver nearby is a dam blocking a potential water escape in that direction.
Headed the other way, the Androscoggin River runs freely to the southeast and also passes below a major highway, I-295 in Brunswick.
In addition to fresh tire marks in the dirt parking lot, a single track, possibly from a motorcycle, ran back toward the street.
Vehicle records show Card, who has posted Facebook selfies while fishing, has owned multiple boats – and at least one of them is unaccounted for, according to the Coast Guard. Documents also indicate he has access to a motorcycle.
It Is unclear which way — or in what vehicle — Card took off after abandoning his car. He could be anywhere.
Pat Diaz, a longtime Miami homicide detective who investigated the infamous "Cocaine Cowboys" case, told Fox News Digital he believes the suspect, an Army reservist, likely fled in a different car or truck.
"He didn't just put his car there," he told Fox News Digital. "I think he knew he could throw them off."
He said the suspect could have planted an escape vehicle or even have an accomplice.
With Card’s military experience, as well as two recent high-profile manhunts in Pennsylvania involving nighttime infrared search techniques, the suspect likely knew to disguise himself from that technology, according to Dave Katz, a former DEA agent and now the CEO of Global Securities Inc.
"There are ways to camouflage against infrared," he told Fox News Digital. "Remember this guy's got military training, so he's no dummy."
Card’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Unconfirmed sightings were reported in Boothbay Harbor, Massachusetts and even New York City. He is also reported to have possibly been following police activity with a scanner and is likely monitoring news coverage of the case.
"This is the problem with having so much media attention," Katz said. "He is going to be a bit elusive."
If he is in another car, as Diaz believes, it could be entirely unknown to law enforcement, he said – and anywhere within driving distance.
"With this guy, he could’ve sunk the boat, or the boat’s some place we don’t know, and he left the car there a ruse," said Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector who has been following the case.
He said the chance that Card has access to a motorcycle is compelling. Card could be anywhere, he said, but he suspects the suspect may be hiding out in his comfort zone, nearby and outdoors.
Card has also had a recent mental illness incident, according to authorities – including allegedly hearing voices and threatening to shoot up a National Guard base in Saco, Maine.
Katz questioned why Card still had access to firearms despite the state's "Yellow Flag" law that would have allowed police to seek a medical evaluation for the suspect following the incident.
"What we do know is [he] was allowed to get a gun," said Katz, who is also a firearms expert and Second Amendment advocate. "And that happens over and over and over again."
Card is considered armed and dangerous. As a result, Lewiston and the surrounding areas have been placed under a lockdown order. The streets are largely empty, with many businesses closed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.
A law enforcement source told Fox News on Friday that a rifle has been found in the car that was abandoned by Lewiston mass shootings suspect Robert Card in Lisbon, Maine.
Authorities also have in their possession a cell phone belonging to Card that was found in his home during a search by law enforcement.
Divers were active at a site Friday along the Androscoggin River as the manhunt remains ongoing for Card, who is believed to have killed 18 on Wednesday in a pair of mass shootings in Lewiston.
Card's Subaru was found abandoned near a boat ramp on Wednesday night.
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday that divers will be "checking for potential bodies" and other evidence there.
"I'm not saying that the suspect, we know the suspect is in the water," he continued. "What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity here. And I'm going to tell you that in advance. We've got nothing to hide in that regard at all."
"Clearly we don't have him located at this point. We don't have him in custody," Sauschuck added.
A man who lives near Lewiston, Maine mass shootings suspect Robert Card exclusively told Fox News Digital on Friday that police searched and impounded a vehicle on at the suspected gunman's home in Bowdoin last night.
Prior to the mass shooting Wednesday that left 18 dead, the neighbor said he heard someone on Card's property shooting guns in his yard for months “but didn’t think anything of it.”
But recently, the neighbor said there were sounds of semi-automatic fire that “raised suspicions.”
A visit to the home Friday showed no further signs of police activity.
At least two kayaks were seen at the wooded residence along with a Sea-Doo personal watercraft.
Card remains a fugitive and a massive police manhunt is unfolding to track him down.
Investigators are looking into whether Lewiston, Maine mass shootings suspect Robert Card preplanned Wednesday night's attacks that left 18 dead.
The 40-year-old Army Reservist is the sole suspect in the shootings and is currently facing eight murder charges.
“Everything is up in the air. We don’t know at this point," Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, told Fox News Digital. "It is unusual that a mass shooter wasn’t arrested at the scene or shoot himself at the scene. So it’s definitely something we are looking at."
The whereabouts of Card remain unknown as of early Friday afternoon. Divers are currently searching a boat launch area along the Androscoggin River in Lisbon for signs of Card. His vehicle was recovered in that area earlier this week.
"I'm not saying that the suspect, we know the suspect is in the water," Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday. "What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity here. And I'm going to tell you that in advance. We've got nothing to hide in that regard at all.".
The US Marshals service has deployed deputies to Maine to assist local and federal authorities in the manhunt for Robert Card, a mass shooting suspect who has remained at-large since Wednesday night's massacre in Lewiston.
“This is our expertise, finding people who don’t want to be found,” a US Marshals Service source told Fox News, adding that other Marshals Service assets from around the country are on standby to deploy.
Personnel have also been sent to Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.
When asked whether the thinking is that Card is on the move, or hunkered down in the woods, this source answered: “We can’t pigeonhole him. We’ve got to just work the leads.”
More than 80 FBI officials are also deployed to Lewiston and the surrounding areas. Other federal agencies, including DEA, the ATF, and an elite Border Patrol unit are assisting.
Police in Maine found the abandoned Subaru Outback of suspected mass murderer Robert Card at a boat launch Wednesday evening after a shooting rampage left 18 dead and 13 injured at two locations – a bar and a bowling alley.
Although police identified Card, who appeared on surveillance video carrying a semiautomatic rifle into a bowling alley and then a nearby bar as a person of interest early, he remains at large Friday morning.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said Friday morning that dive teams would begin searching the Androscoggin River with aerial support near the boat ramp where Card's car was found abandoned.
Tactical teams, including state and local police and members of the ATF and FBI, served search warrants at properties linked to the suspect in his hometown of Bowdoin throughout the day and into the night Thursday but have not found the suspect in what a neighbor described as "his stomping ground."
Authorities are also checking for potential camps or bunkers that he may have prepared in the wilderness.
Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals and the Border Patrol's elite BORTAC unit have also been called in to assist the manhunt effort.
Separately, authorities across the region have been on alert for signs of his whereabouts, and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted searches in the Kennebec River and Boothbay Harbor.
A massive manhunt remains underway for Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army Reservist, who authorities have identified as the sole suspect in Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that left 18 dead.
Law enforcement officers are continuing to search in Lewiston, Lisbon, Monmouth and other surrounding areas.
Where is Robert Card?
Law enforcement officials have executed search warrants on local properties belonging to Card, even calling out on a megaphone, requesting he peacefully turn himself over. After two hours, the officers left.
Public records show Card and family members own several properties in the city.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at a press conference on Friday that authorities recovered a note that the shooting suspect wrote and left behind at one of his residences. He did not share specifics so as not to reveal a motive.
Investigators and those assisting in the search effort have run into the natural difficulties of Maine’s landscape, much of which is heavy forests.
Deploying dive teams
Officials are also conducting search efforts over local waterways as one of Card’s boats is unaccounted for. Authorities are searching the Androscoggin River, the Kennebec River and elsewhere. The U.S. Coast Guard is also searching near Boothbay Harbor.
Sauschuck said at Friday's press conference that several agencies would be deploying dive teams into the Androscoggin River, near where Card's vehicle was found.
He said the divers will be "checking for potential bodies" and other evidence near a boat launch site.
"I'm not saying that the suspect is in the water," he continued. "What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity here. And I'm going to tell you that in advance. We've got nothing to hide in that regard at all."
Getting assistance from the public
He also said authorities are working over 530 tips and leads from the public and will resume overnight and each and every day until Card is found.
“We're also continuing to do searches at the two primary venues here, the one being Schemengees Bar and Grill, and the second being the Sparetime bowling alley,” Sauschuck said.”
“There are many, many moving parts and coordination of efforts involved between multiple agencies, we will attempt to provide as much information as possible as this investigation proceeds forward,” Lewiston Police chief David St. Pierre added at the press conference.
Safety remains 'paramount'
“Law enforcement continues to work diligently on this rapidly evolving investigation,” he added. “The safety of our community remains paramount. I want to assure all that a tremendous amount of law enforcement, manpower, time and effort is being utilized around the clock, in every effort to apprehend the suspect as well as to safeguard this community.”
“I extend my deepest appreciation for all of our law enforcement partners who have responded from literally, literally around this nation. Again, I will ask the community to be as patient as possible with this process,” St. Pierre said.
Card is believed to be "armed and dangerous" and authorities have urged the public to call 911 if they see the suspect.
'Still days away'
Sauschuck also said investigators are “still days away” from concluding the investigation and pushed back on criticism that authorities have not yet found Card.
“We're going to be processing every square inch of these facilities, not only do you have the victims in question, but every one of those rounds that got fired and need to be investigated, every one of those cartridges and lays on the ground needs to be collected. The vehicles that are in those parking lot, everything that we do around us, we need to be careful. We need to be professional, and that's what we're committed to do,” the public safety commissioner said. “So I would expect that we're still days away from completing those particular investigations.”
The manhunt continues
Local law enforcement have partnered with state officials and federal agencies and bureaus for an expansive search over land and sea. These include the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), which has global capabilities and specializes in intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, has also joined the search.
BORTAC has been successful in resolving several high profile cases recently, including: Helping track and find escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante and Cleveland mass shooter Francisco Oropesa. BORTAC also breached and killed the Uvalde school shooter in May 2022.
Authorities provide an update on the search for Robert Card, the sole suspect in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed.
More than 80 FBI agents have joined the manhunt for the 40-year-old Army Reservist.
President Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for several days in remembrance of the 18 victims of Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023," Biden said in a proclamation on Thursday.
He added: "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."
Also on Thursday, the president called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other gun control measures, following the "senseless and tragic" shooting.
"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," Biden said in the statement. "Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."
Biden then urged Republican lawmakers to "fulfill their duty to protect the American people" from gun violence.
"Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," Biden said in the written statement released by the White House. "This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack."
Authorities said 18 people were killed and 13 more were wounded in shootings at the Schemengees Bar and Grille and a bowling alley on Wednesday night.
Two senior law enforcement sources told Fox News that the Lewiston, Maine shooting suspect Robert Card planned Wednesday night's shooting well in advance and had several hiding spots ready for him to go to.
Police in Maine identified Card as a suspect for shootings at two different locations — the Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley — on Wednesday night, leaving at least 18 people dead and 13 injured.
More than 36 hours after the deadly rampage, authorities have not yet located Card.
A massive manhunt is underway, including in the city of Lewiston, the nearby city of Libson, and other areas including road and waterways. The sources added that an aircraft with heat sensing technology is flying above the search area.
Officials have also not yet identified a motive for the shooting.
Officials with the Department of Justice are working quickly to try to determine if the shooting can be classified as a form of domestic terrorism or a hate crime.
Family members have identified several mass shooting victims after a suspect is believed to have carried out a deadly rampage at two different locations, leaving 18 dead.
According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, formerly known as Sparetime Recreation. Six victims were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three victims who were transported to hospitals ultimately succumbed to their injuries.
The victims include a volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager, who died "a hero,” his father said, as he tried to confront the shooter.
The father of Michael Deslauriers told CBS News that his son was among those killed at the bowling alley.
The father said his son and a friend both brought their wives and several children to safety before charging at the shooter in an attempt to stop his deadly rampage. They were killed in the process.
Joe Walker, the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, was shot twice in the stomach as he went after the shooter with a butcher knife, according to his father, Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker.
“He died as a hero,” he said of his son.
“And I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead — and I know he’s dead,” he told NBC News on Thursday. “I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”
Another deceased victim, retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league, according to Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years. The youth league was practicing Wednesday night.
“He’s taught so many people over the years how to bowl, and he wasn’t getting paid,” Poulin said. “We’ve really been focused on trying to keep the sport alive, and Bob was really an integral part of that.”
Poulin described him as unfailingly approachable and caring.
“Sometimes kids are having a hard time for whatever reason, discouraged or something,” he said. “He was great at picking them up and getting them to move along from that issue and get things going in the right direction.”
Violette’s daughter confirmed his death to WBZ-TV.
Surviving witnesses of the mass shooting described the horrific moments and shared how they escape the terror.
One witness at the bowling alley, who identified himself only as Brandon, said he heard the gunfire — about 10 shots — which he initially mistook for balloons popping.
"I had my back turned to the door. And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon — he was holding a weapon. I just booked it," he told The Associated Press.
Brandon ran down the alley and slid into the pin area. He then hid in the machinery.
He was among a busload of survivors who were driven to a middle school in the neighboring city of Auburn to be reunited with family and friends.
"I was putting on my bowling shoes when it started. I’ve been barefoot for five hours," he recounted.
Another witness, who was not identified, said he knew someone who was among the deceased.
It's usually a pretty quiet town.
"The scene was just nuts, it was nuts," the witness said. "I can't really describe it because I don't have the words."
He continued, "I know a lot of people that bowl there and, actually, a good friend of mine's sister was killed there last night. I'm just numb, really."
"It's usually a pretty quiet town," he also said.
Maine State Police have released a detailed timeline of the mass shooting in Lewiston that killed at least 18 people and injured 13 more at two separate locations Wednesday night as the manhunt for suspect Robert Card intensified across the state.
At 6:56 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center was alerted that an unidentified man walked into Just-In-Time Bowling, which was recently renamed from Sparetime Recreation, on Mollison Street in Lewiston and began shooting. Police said multiple 911 calls that followed confirmed the shooting.
At 7:08 p.m., the Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had entered Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and opened fire.
Police said multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the locations, which are about 4 miles apart.
At 8:06 pm, police released a photo of the alleged shooter to the media. The surveillance photo showed a man wearing a brown sweatshirt and holding a rifle while walking through doors decorated with bowling pins and a bowling ball.
At 9:26 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine.
At 9:56 p.m., the Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that it had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was confirmed to belong to Card.
Card remains at large as more than 350 law enforcement personnel from federal, state and local agencies continue to search for him. Authorities stress that Card should be considered armed and dangerous.
Card is a "trained firearms instructor" who recently reported mental health issues,including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.
Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.
Officials have yet to publicly name any of the 18 victims, and police said Thursday morning 10 of the victims killed have yet to be identified.
Medical officials confirmed later that of the 18 victims, seven were killed at the bowling alley and eight victims were killed at the bar. The three remaining victims died to their injuries at a local hospital.
Law enforcement officers visited a property connected to mass shooting suspect Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine on Thursday night, issuing an order for him to exit the building.
Officers could be heard yelling through a bullhorn at the residence for Card to "come out of the house" but the tactic seemed to be procedural and not suggestive that they thought Card was inside.
“We would like to speak to you. Walk to the front of the truck with nothing in your hands. We want to do this safely for you and everyone else," a law enforcement officer could be heard yelling.
"Come out with your hands in the air and walk to the front of driveway. Again, you are under arrest. Please come out of the house now," the law enforcement officer can be heard saying.
The law enforcement presence mostly left the scene by 9:00 p.m., without making an arrest.
The Maine State Police released a Facebook post stating that officers were executing search warrants in the area.
"Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card," the Maine State Police wrote.
At least 18 people were killed and 13 more injured following a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took place at two locations on Wednesday night, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday morning.
The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert R. Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest in a Wednesday night Facebook post. On Thursday morning, Card was considered a suspect after authorities issued an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder, law enforcement said.
Card, 40, is being sought after the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling, which was recently renamed from Sparetime Recreation. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," and authorities asked the public to contact law enforcement about his whereabouts.
A Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital states that Card is a "trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, ME."
An Army spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Thursday morning that Card has been in the Army Reserve for over two decades, receiving multiple awards for his service.
"Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments," Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee said.
"His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon."
The Maine bulletin also states that Card recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME." No details about his treatment or condition were immediately provided.
Officials at the Canadian border said they are "aware" of the ongoing manhunt for Robert Card, who is accused of killing 18 people and wounding 13 more during a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday.
"The CBSA is aware of the tragic events in Maine. Our officers have been alerted to the high risk of this situation, and we are on the lookout with our law enforcement partners. Our thoughts are with the citizens of Maine and all those affected," Canada Border Services Agency wrote on its social media pages.
Card has not been spotted since the deadly shooting Wednesday evening that spanned a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston.
As of Friday morning, the FBI, DEA, ATF, DHS, the Coast Guard, and other federal agencies have joined state law enforcement in the manhunt. Border Patrol's "BORTAC" unit has also joined the search effort.
U.S. Border Patrol agents from an elite tactical unit known as "BORTAC" have joined the ongoing manhunt for Robert Card.
According to a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection source, BORTAC agents arrived on Thursday and are on the ground assisting in the manhunt.
Recently, the elite tactical unit has been successful in resolving several high profile cases.
In September, a BORTAC unit helped track and find Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted killer who came to the U.S. illegally while suspected of another murder in his home country of Brazil.
BORTAC also found and captured the Cleveland, Texas mass shooter, Francisco Oropesa, in May.
In May, the tactical unit breached and killed Salvador Ramos, who gunned down 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
