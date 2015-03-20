US stocks hold near records; Energy stocks turns lower as price of oil resumes its decline

Stocks are wavering near record levels as investors weigh an upward revision in U.S. economic growth against a drop in consumer confidence.

Energy stocks fell 1.4 percent Tuesday after the price of oil resumed its slide ahead an OPEC meeting on Thursday. Some believe the group will fail to agree to cut production in an effort to shore up oil prices.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell a point to 2,068 as of 11:55 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,832. The Nasdaq composite rose four points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,759.

Pall, a supplier of filtration technology, jumped 3 percent after its earnings beat estimates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 2.30 percent.