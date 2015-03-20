US stock indexes rise in early trading, following big gains in Asia on new Japan stimulus

U.S. stocks are opening higher following big gains in Asia after Japan made moves to rev up its economy.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,012 as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 148 points, or 0.8 percent, to 17,346. The Nasdaq composite rose 67 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,633.

Markets rose sharply in Asia after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced new stimulus measures to boost the country's flagging economy. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped 5 percent.

In the U.S., GoPro soared 15 percent after the maker of wearable cameras reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts were expecting.

The price of the 10-year Treasury note fell. Its yield rose to 2.33 percent.