US officials show solidarity after Kyiv meeting; Hunter email warns Beau's widow to get HIV test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



HIGH-LEVEL MEETING - U.S. diplomats will return to Ukraine this week and the U.S. will announce more military aid to Ukraine after a high-profile meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others in Kyiv on Sunday. Continue reading …

MAYORKAS UNDER FIRE - Top House Republicans are doubling down on their criticism of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the border crisis escalates. Continue reading …

RALLIES AGAINST EXECUTION - People across the country rallied in support of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio, who is set to be executed this week. Her supporters claim key evidence was never heard in court. Continue reading …

HOSPITAL LOCKDOWN - A SWAT team swarmed a downtown Chicago hospital Sunday night after police say a threat was made against the facility. Continue reading …

INSIDE LIFE IN A CULT – Son of polygamous cult leader Warren Jeffs speaks out about his time as part of a cult: "We were brainwashed." Continue reading …

POLITICS

HUNTER’S DEMAND - Hunter Biden sent an email to his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, pressuring her to get an HIV test as their relationship deteriorated. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY – Fox host examined media's reaction to mask mandate, saying Congress' abdication to CDC forced federal judge to determine national policy. Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN – Fox host explained what "America first" means to him by debunking the notion our founders were "nationalists." Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – ‘The Next Revolution’ host outlined 24 reasons why the idea of a second Biden term is "absurd and offensive." Continue reading …

INFLATIONARY MINIMUM WAGE - A Democratic socialist candidate for Congress in Washington State is proposing a $30 minimum wage. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FOLLOW THE CRT - The New York Times Magazine's publication of the 1619 Project in August 2019 has helped spark a bevy of think pieces on critical race theory and paved the way for a surge in race-based reporting. Continue reading …



IMMIGRATION REFORM – Sen. Elizabeth Warren said all Democrats supported "comprehensive immigration reform" and were still working out details. Continue reading …

‘JUST A MESS’ - "Meet the Press" panel criticized the Biden administration over messaging with regard to the transportation mask mandate. Continue reading …

‘FAILED POLICIES’- Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth argued states have to "step up" to protect the southern border because of President Biden's "failed policies." Continue reading …

BIDEN MEETINGS - Peter Schweizer said Biden's secrecy surrounding who he has met with is "hugely important" evidence in the scandal involving his son Hunter. Continue reading …

OPINION

ASHLEY MOODY, TOMMY BOWDEN - Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of high school football coach Joe Kennedy banned from his job for praying silently at the 50-yard line at the end of games. Continue reading …



KELLY SHACKLEFORD - Teachers and coaches play an essential role in our country. Yet, their intangible influence may be lost if we fail to protect their civil rights. Continue reading …

JEREMIAH MOSTELLER - Many members of Congress are using this month to advocate for second chances, some will criticize improvements to the justice system. Continue reading …

CHRISTEN LIMBAUGH BLOOM - As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and ask ourselves if we’re reflecting the truth in Biblical verses. Continue reading …

JASON BLESSING - Since the Ukraine invasion, the Biden administration has escalated warnings about likely Russian cyber-attacks in America. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FERTILITY WOES - Air Force veteran Jasmine Zielomski struggled with a relatively common but rarely discussed fertility foe -- and wound up turning it into a success story. Continue reading …

HARMING THE BRAND? - Fox News Digital spoke to brand experts to see if the Kardashian's name might hurt them in their $100 million legal battle with Blac Chyna. Continue reading …

SAGE ADVICE – Crawford Ker, a Dallas Cowboys third-round pick in 1985, had advice for players being drafted, saying rookies have to be wary of cryptocurrency. Continue reading …

FREEFALL ‘CRIME’ - A ride safety expert believes "someone killed" the teenager who died after falling off an amusement park ride in Florida and believes charges should be filed. Continue reading …

TYING THE KNOT – Pro-golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were married Saturday before family and friends in Tennessee. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The idea that Biden would be the right choice for America in 2024 is not just absurd, it’s frankly offensive."

- STEVE HILTON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go



This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.