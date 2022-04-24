Democratic socialist congressional candidate says $15 minimum wage is 'antiquated': '$30 is the floor'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic socialist candidate for Congress in Washington State is proposing a $30 minimum wage, saying that the current push for a $15 minimum wage is an "antiquated demand."

Rebecca Parson, who's running for Congress in Washington's 6th district, tweeted on April 21 that the minimum wage should be increased to $30.

"$15 minimum wage is an antiquated demand. It should be $30 per hour," Parson tweeted.

Parson added that "$30 is the floor," and called on people to reflect on why they "punch down on poor people" while praying to "Saint Elon."

"1 adult supporting 1 kid needs $30 an hour across the country. Rural, urban, suburban: $30 is the floor. As you say your nightly prayers to Saint Elon while you fall asleep tonight, reflect on why you punch down on poor people instead of up at your heavenly billionaire," she added.

"Nobody should be poor in the richest country on Earth," she added.

Parson joined the Democratic Socialists of America after Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her bid to join the U.S. House of Representatives.

Parson lost Washington's nonpartisan primary election for the 6th Congressional District seat in 2020, gaining a share of just 13.5% of the total vote, which translates to 35,631 votes.

Rep. Derek Klimer, D-Wash., by comparison, won the primary election by receiving a total vote share of 47.3%, which translates to 125,019 votes. He went on to win the general election.