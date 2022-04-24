Levin: 'America first' doesn't mean sticking 'your head in the sand'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Mark Levin explained what "America first" means to him, Sunday, by debunking the notion that our founders were "nationalists."

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said how the word "nationalist" cannot be found in our founding documents because the founders and framers "believed in Americanism," guided by "natural law and rights," not nationalism" or "populism."

"The Tenth Amendment rejects nationalism. It’s federalism. Talks about state sovereignty. Why do we have a Ninth Amendment? Have you read that one lately? It talks about individual liberty, it is in my view, a reflection of the Declaration. They put it right there in the Ninth Amendment. That is your protection. Nationalism strikes me as an all powerful, centralized federal government. Right? I am not a nationalist."

Levin compared nationalists to Marxists, as both operating under a faulty sense of what America is.

"There’s a fusion there. The one outright hates the country, the American Marxist, trying to destroy it from within. The other says ‘I love the country so much, we have to isolate it from everything and everything else.’ Really?" he explained.

Instead, Levin argued, "America first" means responding to global atrocities like Russia's war with Ukraine, to stop another world war from happening.

"America means embracing capitalism but not selling to the enemy or giving to the enemy weapons they will sure as hell use against us… And Americanism means to me when you see mass graves in Ukraine, now, 9,000, when you see people being slaughtered by a monster and a war machine that is imperialistic, that if they have their way … will light the fuse with its allies in communist China in terrorist Iran, in North Korea … really creating a true world war."

"America first doesn't mean putting your head in the sand and pretending otherwise. You want to protect your children from war? You stand up now," he urged.

Finally, Levin called for Americans to follow the principles outlined in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence and reject "dangerous ideologies" like nationalism and Marxism.

"If you believe in America first, from our Declaration to our Constitution to our founding principles, to our economic system, then you must reject American Marxism, nationalism, populism and all the other -isms… Reject these dangerous ideologies. That are incoherent but are destructive. This country has been through this before."

