Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Warren says all Democrats on board with 'comprehensive' immigration reform: 'We have to work out the details'

Warren said the Biden administration is 'putting plans in place' to deal with those 'asking for amnesty and humanitarian relief at the border'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Elizabeth Warren says all Democrats are on board with 'comprehensive' immigration reform: 'We have to work out the details' Video

Elizabeth Warren says all Democrats are on board with 'comprehensive' immigration reform: 'We have to work out the details'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday in response to a question about Title 42 that Democrats were all on board with "comprehensive immigration reform" and that they were still working out the details.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said that all Democrats supported "comprehensive immigration reform" and that they were still working out the details in a CNN interview Monday.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," host Dana Bash asked Warren about Title 42 and her colleagues that have come out against the administration's move to lift it.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Elizabeth Warren is interviewed live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Moody Theater on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Elizabeth Warren is interviewed live on stage during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Moody Theater on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage) (Getty Images)

ELIZABETH WARREN IN NY TIMES: DEMOCRATS MUST PASS STALLED AGENDA ITEMS OR BRACE FOR ‘BIG LOSSES’ IN MIDTERMS

"Almost a dozen of your fellow Democratic senators are expressing concerns about this. You support lifting title 42, so what is your plan to handle a likely surge in migrants? And are you confident they will be treated humanely?" Bash asked the senator.

Warren said that Title 42 was not "consistent with our values" and "doesn't keep us safer." 

"The Biden Administration is putting plans in place to deal with people who are asking for amnesty and humanitarian relief at the border," the senator said. "But keep in mind, we need comprehensive immigration reform. And that’s something all the Democrats are on board for. We have to work out the details. We still need to be in that fight, though. That’s where we need to make significant change."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visits with striking Chicago teachers at Oscar DePriest Elementary School on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visits with striking Chicago teachers at Oscar DePriest Elementary School on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

MORE DEMOCRATS SOUND THE ALARM AS WHITE HOUSE PLANS TO SCRAP TITLE 42 

Bash also asked Warren about the midterm elections and the Democratic Party's chances. 

Warren said that if the Democrats don't pass their agenda in the next 200 days, they would lose big in the November midterm elections. 

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Governors from 26 states have formed a strike force to address the crisis at the border.

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Governors from 26 states have formed a strike force to address the crisis at the border. (John Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Democrats have distanced themselves from the administration's plans for Title 42. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, for instance, said that "the administration's decision to roll back Title 42 is wrong and reckless."

Others, like Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nevada, emphasized having a plan in place before the measure is lifted. 

"Until the administration can demonstrate that there is a plan in place to handle a surge in migration at the border in a humane, safe and orderly way, I can’t support the decision to end Title 42 at this time," Lee previously told Fox News Digital. "By lifting Title 42 without the necessary staffing and resources, the administration will only exacerbate the tensions that, for decades, have stalled progress on reforming our broken immigration system."

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., also said that the administration doesn't have a plan in place. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.