US Marshals track down family massacre suspect who allegedly fled to vacation hot spot

The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Dominican fugitive wanted for a 2024 quadruple murder in Irondequoit, New York, near Rochester.

Marshals nabbed the 31-year-old fugitive, Luis Francisco Soriano, in Puerto Rico, where he fled after allegedly killing four, including two children between the ages of 2 and 4, the USMS said in a press release.

"Without a doubt, this is an exceptional job by the Deputy U.S. Marshals of the U.S. Marshals Service, both nationally and internationally," Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, said Wednesday. "It is truly worthy of recognition, and our communities should feel reassured knowing that this fugitive has been captured and will face justice.

"Every case is important to us, but this one not only deeply impacted our communities in New York and Puerto Rico, it shook our entire nation. The horrific nature of this crime, which resulted in the tragic death of a family, including two innocent children, rocked the very foundation of our society governed by law and order."

Soriano and his brother, Julio Soriano, are accused of killing the two children and their parents in their Irondequoit home Aug. 31, 2024. Irondequoit police said the family's father was cousins with the Soriano brothers, according to WHEC.

Soriano, also known as Jefry Yevo, apparently became aware that federal marshals were on the island before his arrest and allegedly fled to the Dominican Republic by boat.

Members of the USMS in Santo Domingo, working in collaboration with Dominican authorities, learned Soriano was employed at a hotel in Punta Cana and arrested him after he completed his shift at the hotel’s call center, the USMS said.

Soriano will remain in Dominican custody pending extradition hearings.

He faces four counts of second-degree murder and drug charges in the United States.

