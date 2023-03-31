Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

US Marshals arrest suspect in young Reno mother's killing

18-year-old mother died after being shot in the head, left in a Reno street

Associated Press
A suspect in the shooting death of a young Nevada mother has been apprehended in Texas.

Authorities in the Reno area announced that U.S. Marshals arrested 39-year-old Todd Tonnochy at a motel in Midland on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office say he is suspected in the slaying of 18-year-old Hailey Nieto, whose body was found on a street March 23 northwest of Reno in Cold Springs.

The county medical examiner determined Nieto died after being shot in the head.

LAS VEGAS MURDER SUSPECT WHO ADMITTED KILLING 'MOMMY' IN 911 CALL WON'T GET DEATH PENALTY: REPORT

U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in the killing of a young Reno mother who was left in the street after being shot in the head.

Investigators say they gathered information that led them to pursue Tonnochy, who fled the state. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed any details about the evidence.

It was not immediately known Friday if Tonnochy had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or what charges he was booked on.

According to a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral, Nieto had two daughters.