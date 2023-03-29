Expand / Collapse search
Nevada woman arrested on suspicion of killing daughter, injuring son in house fire

NV woman left her children in home while it burned on Tuesday

Associated Press
A Nevada woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder in a Carson City house fire that killed her 3-year-old daughter and critically injured her 2-year-old son. SENT: 150 word.

The Carson City sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Samantha Rose Paulino of Carson City left her young children alone in the home that burned on Tuesday. Investigators say she told detectives she left them there while she went to register for college classes.

A mother has been charged in a Carson house fire where her daughter was killed, and her son was injured.

The Nevada Appeal reports the 2-year-old boy was taken to a Reno hospital where he was being treated for smoke inhalation but was expected to survive. Another 8-year-old son was in school at the time.

Paulino was being held without bail Wednesday on suspicion of open murder and child abuse causing substantial bodily harm. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Authorities say the father of the children was working in Fernley at the time of the fire.