US lawmakers ask feds to help investigate mysterious drones over New Jersey

U.S. lawmakers from New Jersey joined in many residents’ frustrations over dozens of reports of drones being flown near sensitive sites like a military research facility in recent weeks, and they are now calling on federal agencies to immediately help investigate and address the escalating issue.

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., joined law enforcement leaders in his district on Monday on Long Beach Island, having been one of the key figures leading efforts to investigate the source and possible risks associated with the drone activity.

"I have been speaking with Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, and national security officials located in the area to discuss the widespread reports of unidentified drone activity across my central New Jersey congressional district and across our state," Smith said in a statement. "Understandably, New Jersey residents are very alarmed at this significant and reoccurring phenomenon – and the tepid response from our state and federal agencies so far is totally unacceptable. As we saw with the Chinese spy balloon last year, our fiercest adversaries will stop at nothing to surveil our homeland and threaten our national security."

The FBI has been investigating reports of several mysterious nighttime drone flights that started occurring last month in central New Jersey, and the agency has since called on the public for help. Since making the call, residents have reported seeing drones in other areas of the state.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, there were 49 reports of drones on Sunday alone, mostly in Hunterdon County. The Democrat governor said his numbers included possible sightings and potentially the same drone being reported more than once.

"This is something we’re taking deadly seriously. I don’t blame people for being frustrated," Murphy said.

Who is piloting the drones and why are both mysteries, though federal and state officials continue to say there is no known risk or threat to public safety.

But Smith said that while the source of the drone activity is yet to be determined, communication channels between authorities, including law enforcement officials and federal partners, must be "drastically improved" in order to work quickly through the challenges with unmanned aerial systems.

"The people of New Jersey deserve swift and bold action on the part of our state and federal agencies to investigate, assess, and address the situation immediately and to alleviate the growing concerns of our community," Smith said, adding that he has made inquiries to multiple federal agencies about the sightings. "I will continue working around the clock to ensure law enforcement has all the tools and authorities necessary to identify these unmanned aerial systems and until New Jersey residents have the comprehensive answers they deserve."

Likewise, Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J., also expressed frustration with the lack of urgency surrounding the unmanned drones over the Garden State.

"I join thousands of New Jersey residents in deep frustration regarding the growing concerns over drones operating in our skies. The safety and privacy of our residents must be a top priority, and right now, both are being put at risk," Kean wrote on X. "I am calling for the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other appropriate federal agencies to deploy greater resources to investigate and address this escalating issue."

"Additionally, an in-depth public briefing from authorities should take place immediately," he added. "The people of New Jersey deserve answers, and I will continue to demand accountability to ensure their rights and security are fully protected."

Drones are legal in New Jersey for recreational and commercial use, though they are subject to local and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and flight restrictions.

Drone operators are also required to be FAA certified.

The majority of the drones spotted over New Jersey were reportedly larger than those used by hobbyists.

Some questions and concerns were raised over the flights because they took place near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, as well as over President-elect Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

The FBI is asking residents to share any videos or photos they have of the flights, along with any other relevant information.

