New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy calls for federal help amid 'very sophisticated' drone sightings: 'We need more'

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday that residents are understandably "frustrated" with the continued lack of answers regarding mysterious drone sightings across the state.

Murphy addressed the issue in comments to Fox News Digital, saying that both state and federal authorities have seen no reason to believe the drones pose a public safety threat. Nevertheless, he said he has little-to-no information about what the drones are or why they are appearing.

"I don't blame people for being frustrated," Murphy said. "I should say, most importantly, right up front, we see – and when I say we this includes Homeland Security, FBI, Secret Service, our state police – we don't see any concern to public safety."

"Having said that, it's really frustrating that we don't have more answers as to where they're coming from and why they're doing what they're doing. We had last night 49 sightings," Murphy said, clarifying that some reports may have been mistaken or overlapping.

"I was on with the White House and Homeland Security leadership, literally at the very top yesterday, pretty much all day. I'm hoping that we'll get answers sooner than later. I would just encourage folks to continue to let the FBI or their local law enforcement know when they see something," he added.

Murphy went on to say that he understands the drones to be "very sophisticated," saying they often "go dark" as soon as they are spotted.

He said authorities are most concerned about sensitive targets and critical infrastructure, noting that the state has both utility and military assets. He also noted that President-elect Trump has a home in New Jersey.

"This is something we're taking deadly seriously. We've gotten good cooperation out of the feds, but we need more, and that was my plea," Murphy said.

The drones were reportedly first seen over Morris County, New Jersey, in mid-November. Drones have since been observed regularly across the Garden State, including a recent uptick in Middlesex County and other areas.

"The FBI Newark, NJ State Police, and NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River," the FBI said in a statement on Dec. 3.

"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft," the statement continued. "We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks."

The drones have been seen nightly in some areas, and have been at times spotted traveling in groups.

