New Jersey sees more drones overhead, as gov candidate floats theory on unsolved mystery

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss mysterious drone sightings reported across his state.

Roughly a dozen counties in New Jersey have seen mysterious drones flying overhead, and residents – and the FBI – remain stumped regarding who or what is behind it.

The drones were reportedly first seen over Morris County, New Jersey – whose border sits approximately two miles north of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster – in mid-November, according to Patch. Since then, drones have been spotted regularly across the Garden State, from central counties including Monmouth, Ocean, and Hunterdon, as well as Camden and Burlington Counties in the south of the state.

New Jersey radio host and gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea believes the unusual drone sightings are "some kind of a military test" and says when he is in office his constituents will have much more transparency.

"I just wish they would come out and say ‘Here’s what we're doing,'" Spadea said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday morning. "When I'm elected governor, we're not gonna have this secrecy coming from the state house. We're gonna have total transparency because it's clear someone knows what's happening."  

Split image of drone, Trump golf club

Authorities are investigating unusual drone activity in northern New Jersey, including the area of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.  (Getty Images)

Spadea, a host on New Jersey's 101.5 talk radio, said he first learned about the sightings from a friend who called the show a few weeks ago.

Since then, the station has been fielding calls from listeners about increased sightings. Spadea's entire show the last week and a half has been on the drone issue, he said.  

"Callers from all over the state are calling in to say some of these drones are the size of cars," he said. 

State officials have said they are taking the mystery drone sightings "seriously," and Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy posted to X that "there is no known threat to the public at this time" on Thursday. 

At the same time, the FBI is leading an investigation into the matter. Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for information, but they did not immediately respond.

Drone in sky

The drone was seen over North Jersey on Tuesday. (Nicholas Lordi)

They have been seen nightly in some areas, and are occasionally reported traveling in groups, Patch reported. 

More recently, drone sightings were also reported on Staten Island.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's office in Miami, Florida

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's office in Miami, Florida is pictured on Friday, June 23, 2006. The agency is looking into the drones spotted across New Jersey. (Richard Sheinwald/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We have recently been made aware of large, military-style drones flying over parts of New Jersey during the past few weeks," Borough President Vito Fossella wrote in a letter to the FBI and FAA. "It has also come to our attention from concerned residents and within the media that these drones have now been flying over Staten Island during the past few days." 

Fox News' Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report. 