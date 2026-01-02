Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Narco-Terror

Coast Guard searches for survivors after US strikes suspected narco-terrorist vessels in Eastern Pacific

At least 2 narco-terrorists abandoned ship after their boat was sunk

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , James Levinson Fox News
close
SOUTHCOM conducts lethal kinetic strikes on two narco-trafficking vessels Video

SOUTHCOM conducts lethal kinetic strikes on two narco-trafficking vessels

In this video released by SOUTHCOM via X, a Dec. 31 operation on two vessels confirmed along 'known narco-trafficking routes' were neutralized through kinetic strikes from the U.S. military. (Credit: @Southcom via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to search for survivors of a kinetic strike Tuesday targeting three suspected narco-trafficking vessels traveling as a convoy in the Eastern Pacific.

The ships, allegedly operated by designated terrorist organizations, were traveling in international waters and had transferred narcotics between the three vessels prior to the strikes.

Three narco-terrorists were killed aboard the first vessel, while those on the remaining two abandoned ship before follow-on engagements sank the vessels.

.GIF of lethal kinetic strike on narco-terrorist vessel

USSOUTHCOM announced another kinetic strike against alleged naro-terrorist vessels on Wednesday.  (@Southcom via X)

US MILITARY DESTROYS NARCO-TERROR CONVOY OF THREE VESSELS AT SEA IN KINETIC STRIKES

It is unclear how many survivors escaped the vessels.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News officials began coordinating search efforts at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving notification from the Department of War of people in the water approximately 400 nautical miles southwest of the Mexico and Guatemala border.

A HC130J U.S. Coast Guard plane takes off.

A Coast Guard HC-130J plane was deployed from Sacramento, Calif., to search for potential survivors. (U.S. Coast Guard)

MADURO SAYS VENEZUELA IS ‘READY’ TO MAKE DEAL WITH US ON DRUGS AND OIL AFTER MILITARY STRIKES

A HC-130J aircraft was deployed from Sacramento, California, to search an area covering more than 1,000 nautical miles and issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the area, according to the spokesperson.

Southcom carries out strike

Video shows a kinetic strike on a narco-terror vessel in international waters from Wednesday. (U.S. Southern Command via X)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of Friday, the Coast Guard has coordinated more than 65 hrs of search efforts, including working with partner nations, commercial fishing and Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system vessels.

On Wednesday, five suspected narco-terrorists were killed in a U.S. military kinetic strike against two vessels allegedly operated by designated terrorist organizations involved in narcotics trafficking.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue