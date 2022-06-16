Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

US heat impacts millions of people

Heat advisories are posted in parts of California, Arizona

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
The heat is the biggest story today for tens of millions stretching from the Midwest, the mid-South and down into the Southeast.  

ODESSA, TEXAS WITHOUT DRINKING WATER AS TEMPERATURES SORE

Persisting heat in the mid-South

Extreme heat advisories are posted for this region as well as parts of California and Arizona.  

Heat alerts over America

Please take all the precautions to protect your family and your pets.  

Summer heat rolls on across the U.S.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front marches across the Ohio Valley and into the Interior Northeast.

Severe storm threats in the Northeast

The Southwest will get a break from hot weather and the return of some rain as the monsoon season begins later this week. 

