US heat impacts millions of people

The heat is the biggest story today for tens of millions stretching from the Midwest, the mid-South and down into the Southeast.

ODESSA, TEXAS WITHOUT DRINKING WATER AS TEMPERATURES SORE

Extreme heat advisories are posted for this region as well as parts of California and Arizona.

Please take all the precautions to protect your family and your pets.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front marches across the Ohio Valley and into the Interior Northeast.

The Southwest will get a break from hot weather and the return of some rain as the monsoon season begins later this week.