Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

US Customs and Border Protection officers arrest murder suspect trying to flee to El Salvador

Argueta Ramirez arrested by CBP officers at Washington Dulles International Airport departure gate

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Claudia Tenney introduces bill to shift funding from the IRS to Customs and Border Protection Video

Claudia Tenney introduces bill to shift funding from the IRS to Customs and Border Protection

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss her bill to redirect IRS funding to the southern border as Title 42 nears its end and illegal immigration reaches 'record numbers.'

An American murder suspect trying to flee to El Salvador has been taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport, officials say. 

Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, Va., had "purchased a one-way ticket on an El Salvador-bound flight that was departing from Dulles airport around 1:30 a.m." before he was arrested Sunday, according to the agency. 

"Officers encountered Argueta Ramirez at the departure gate, verified Argueta Ramirez’s identity, took him into custody, and escorted him back to CBP’s inspection station," it added in a statement. "CBP officers turned Argueta Ramirez over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers." 

Argueta Ramirez is one of two suspects in the death of Jose Guerrero, a 20-year-old who vanished in Virginia in late 2022, Inside NoVa reported. 

‘LIBERATION DAY’: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ON BORDER SECURITY, IMMIGRATION 

Border Patrol officer uniform

Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Washington Dulles International Airport. (CBP)

Two days after Guerrero’s disappearance, his family found his abandoned car in Woodbridge with blood and signs of a struggle inside, the website cited police as saying at the time. 

Police say Guerrero and both suspects had arranged a drug deal on Dec. 21 of that year, but an altercation ensued, and Guerrero was "stabbed multiple times,’ according to Inside NoVa. 

MAN ALLEGEDLY BARGES THROUGH TSA, STORMS ONTO ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT IN ATTEMPT TO STEAL PLANE 

Dulles airport travelers

Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

His body was then allegedly dumped in Prince George’s County, where it was found in January 2023, the website also reported. 

Dulles airport travelers

Argueta Ramirez was taken into custody at a departure gate at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Customs and Border Protection officers encounter all types of travelers arriving to and departing from the United States, including travelers wanted for allegedly committing seriously heinous offenses," Marc E. Calixte, the CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C, said in a statement following Ramirez’s arrest. "CBP continues to work with our law enforcement partners to help capture dangerous fugitives and to return them to face justice." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.