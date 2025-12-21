US Coast Guard pursues third 'dark fleet' oil tanker as Trump targets Venezuelan sanctions evasion network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela as President Donald Trump intensifies his pressure campaign against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro with a sweeping blockade targeting illicit oil shipments.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion," a U.S. official said in a statement to Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson. "It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

Reuters reported that another official noted the tanker was operating under sanctions and that it had not been boarded thus far. The official also said interceptions could be taken by flying or sailing near vessels of concern.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officials did not provide the name of the vessel or where it was operating while being pursued.

The pursuit comes days after Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The first tanker was seized on Wednesday, and video released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) showed agents rappelling onto the vessel with weapons drawn.

Attorney General Pam Bondi took to X to share details of the first seizure, writing, "for multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations."

"This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely – and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues," Bondi concluded.

A second tanker was seized by U.S. forces on Saturday, again, off the coast of Venezuela.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that the U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the Department of War, apprehended the oil tanker during the early morning hours. The ship had last been docked in Venezuela.

"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region," Noem said. "We will find you, and we will stop you."

Noem also praised the service members involved in the operation, thanking the "brave men and women" of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of War for carrying out the interdiction.

China is the world's greatest user of Venezuelan crude oil, Reuters reported.

Before this month, the last time Venezuelan oil tankers were seized by the U.S. military was in 2014, under President Barack Obama .

Fifteen percent of U.S.-deployed Navy ships are currently in the Caribbean region, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Reuters contributed to this report.