Venezuelan Political Crisis

US Coast Guard pursues third 'dark fleet' oil tanker as Trump targets Venezuelan sanctions evasion network

Vessel flies false flag and operates under judicial seizure order as part of Maduro sanctions evasion network

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
BREAKING: US reportedly seizes second oil tanker off Venezuelan coast Video

BREAKING: US reportedly seizes second oil tanker off Venezuelan coast

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on foreign policy actions taken by the Trump administration against ISIS and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s regime on ‘Fox Report.’

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela as President Donald Trump intensifies his pressure campaign against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro with a sweeping blockade targeting illicit oil shipments.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela’s illegal sanctions evasion," a U.S. official said in a statement to Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson. "It is flying a false flag and under a judicial seizure order."

Reuters reported that another official noted the tanker was operating under sanctions and that it had not been boarded thus far. The official also said interceptions could be taken by flying or sailing near vessels of concern.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officials did not provide the name of the vessel or where it was operating while being pursued.

SECOND TANKER SEIZED NEAR VENEZUELA AS US ENFORCES OIL BLOCKADE

An oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

FILE – An oil tanker is seen anchored in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela after loading crude oil at the Bajo Grande Refinery port.  (Jose Bula Urrutia/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

The pursuit comes days after Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The first tanker was seized on Wednesday, and video released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) showed agents rappelling onto the vessel with weapons drawn.

Attorney General Pam Bondi took to X to share details of the first seizure, writing, "for multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations."

MADURO SINGS, DANCES AND THREATENS TO 'SMASH THE TEETH' OF THE 'NORTH AMERICAN EMPIRE'

US military seizes sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker in 'pre-dawn' operation Video

"This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely – and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues," Bondi concluded.

A second tanker was seized by U.S. forces on Saturday, again, off the coast of Venezuela.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that the U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the Department of War, apprehended the oil tanker during the early morning hours. The ship had last been docked in Venezuela.

TRUMP’S VENEZUELA OIL BLOCKADE PUTS CHEVRON IN THE MIDDLE OF A HIGH-STAKES SANCTIONS CRACKDOWN

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a speech at the military academy.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro holds a ceremonial sword said to have belonged to independence hero Simon Bolivar during a government-organized civic-military march in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo)

"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region," Noem said. "We will find you, and we will stop you."

Noem also praised the service members involved in the operation, thanking the "brave men and women" of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of War for carrying out the interdiction.

China is the world's greatest user of Venezuelan crude oil, Reuters reported. 

Before this month, the last time Venezuelan oil tankers were seized by the U.S. military was in 2014, under President Barack Obama.

Fifteen percent of U.S.-deployed Navy ships are currently in the Caribbean region, the Navy confirmed to Fox News Wednesday.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Reuters contributed to this report.

