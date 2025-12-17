Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Trump’s Venezuela oil blockade puts Chevron in the middle of a high-stakes sanctions crackdown

Energy giant says operations continue without disruption despite escalating sanctions

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Trump pressed on likelihood of more oil tanker seizures as tension with Venezuela mounts Video

Trump pressed on likelihood of more oil tanker seizures as tension with Venezuela mounts

 Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on the U.S. seizure of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast and the congressional fight over Obamacare subsidies on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

The Trump administration's escalating crackdown on Venezuela's sanctioned oil shipments has thrust Chevron into an unusually precarious position.

As the last U.S. oil company left in Venezuela, Chevron is operating in the high-tension space between Washington’s pressure campaign and the world’s largest oil reserves.

That campaign was on full display on Dec. 10, when U.S. authorities seized a nondescript tanker that had been quietly moving Venezuelan crude, just one ship in a shadow fleet that keeps sanctioned oil flowing. 

This week, Trump pushed the campaign to a new level, ordering a "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers" bound for or departing Venezuela.

‘GHOST SHIPS’ FERRYING ILLICIT OIL HAVE SAILED INTO TRUMP’S CROSSHAIRS 

A view of the tanker "Eventin" off the coast of the German island of Rügen. The vessel was previously reported of transporting crude oil originating from Russia.

A view of the "Evetin" vessel, which is largely considered part of the world's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

And while Chevron isn’t the target of the blockade, the order still introduces fresh uncertainty for the company's operations in Venezuela’s tightly controlled oil sector.

"In the case of Chevron, the U.S. government allows that oil to move, but it's certainly a very sensitive place to be," explained Vanda Felbab-Brown, senior fellow at the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy and Technology at Brookings.

But Chevron’s position is only one part of the equation. Felbab-Brown noted that the administration faces significant limits in how aggressively it can enforce a tanker blockade.

"This is a major undertaking. The U.S. has the assets and the political willingness to do this to some extent in Venezuela," she said, adding that "it would be very resource-consuming for the U.S. to seize every ship or locate them."

VENEZUELA HOLDS THE WORLD’S LARGEST OIL RESERVES. HERE’S HOW OTHERS COMPARE

Chevron, for its part, said its operations have not been affected by the latest escalation.

"Chevron's operations in Venezuela continue without disruption and in full compliance with laws and regulations applicable to its business, as well as the sanctions frameworks provided for by the U.S. government," Bill Turenne, Chevron's Head of Public Policy Communications, wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Chevron gas station logo is seen on February 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Chevron said in a statement to Fox News Digital that its Venezuela operations continue without disruption. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Chevron offered no assessment of the broader security environment, saying only: "Any questions about the security situation in Venezuela should be directed to the appropriate authorities in the U.S. government."

The U.S. energy titan has operated in Venezuela for a century and is the only American company to remain after the government forced Western firms into minority partnerships with the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA).

For the Maduro government, disruptions to oil shipments strike at the heart of its economic survival.

"Venezuela is wholly dependent on oil," explained Benjamin Jensen, who heads the Futures Lab at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Anything you do that puts pressure on their ability to bypass sanctions and trade in oil is a direct threat to the economy and by extension the regime," he added.

Oil tanker from satellite view

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. intends on seizing the oil on the tanker. (Planter Labs/PBC/Handout via Reuters)

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate and Environment at The Heritage Foundation, framed the blockade as a warning beyond Venezuela.

"President Trump is sending the message that this attempt to escape sanctions and use the oil of rogue regimes will no longer stand," she said.

"I don’t know how many ships it is going to take to be seized before that message gets through," she added.

How aggressively the administration enforces the blockade and how effectively Venezuela adapts will determine whether the latest move delivers a decisive economic blow or becomes another costly game of sanctions cat and mouse.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

