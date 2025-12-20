Second tanker seized near Venezuela as US enforces oil blockade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Special Reaction Team (MSRT) assisted by the U.S. Navy has seized a second oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela Saturday, a U.S. official confirms to Fox News.

The operation involved a U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Special Reaction Team assisted by the U.S. Navy, marking the latest enforcement action tied to President Donald Trump’s announced blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

The seizure comes days after President Donald Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela on Tuesday.



The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.



This is a developing story, check back later for updates.