Venezuelan Political Crisis

Second tanker seized near Venezuela as US enforces oil blockade

The oil tanker was seized Saturday off the coast of Venezuela by the US forces

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

A U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Special Reaction Team (MSRT) assisted by the U.S. Navy has seized a second oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela Saturday, a U.S. official confirms to Fox News. 

The operation involved a U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Special Reaction Team assisted by the U.S. Navy, marking the latest enforcement action tied to President Donald Trump’s announced blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

BONDI SHARES HEART-POUNDING FOOTAGE OF US SEIZING VENEZUELAN OIL TANKER IN RARE ACTION LAST SEEN IN 2014

A crude oil tanker waits its turn to be loaded with crude oil at Lake Maracaibo in Maracaibo, Zulia State, Venezuela on May 9, 2025.

A crude oil tanker waits its turn to be loaded with crude oil at Lake Maracaibo in Maracaibo, Zulia State, Venezuela on May 9.  (Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images)

The seizure comes days after President Donald Trump announced a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela on Tuesday.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

