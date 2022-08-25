US Border Patrol officers seize $390K in fentanyl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $390,000 worth of fentanyl from a passenger vehicle attempting to smuggle the opioid into the country.

"This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic," said Port Director Albert Flores in a press release.

ARIZONA CBP AGENTS FIND 14,000 FENTANYL PILLS HIDDEN IN CRUTCHES

On Tuesday, border patrol pulled over a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at the Juárez-Lincoln International Bridge in Texas.

Officers found 12 packages, weighing 28.66 pounds, of fentanyl hidden within the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver was arrested, and Homeland Security is further investigating the incident.

Fentanyl deaths and overdoses are increasing at such a rate that they are reportedly overwhelming morgues around the country. Most fentanyl in the United States comes in across the border with Mexico, which is currently suffering a historic surge in illegal crossings that began in the early days of President Joe Biden's term.