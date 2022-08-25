Expand / Collapse search
Opioid Crisis
Published

US Border Patrol officers seize $390K in fentanyl

On Tuesday, border security pulled over a car hiding $390K worth of fentanyl

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $390,000 worth of fentanyl from a passenger vehicle attempting to smuggle the opioid into the country. 

"This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic," said Port Director Albert Flores in a press release. 

ARIZONA CBP AGENTS FIND 14,000 FENTANYL PILLS HIDDEN IN CRUTCHES

Border agents found 12 packages of fentanyl worth $390,000.

Border agents found 12 packages of fentanyl worth $390,000. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)

On Tuesday, border patrol pulled over a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta at the Juárez-Lincoln International Bridge in Texas. 

Officers found 12 packages, weighing 28.66 pounds, of fentanyl hidden within the vehicle.

The driver was arrested, and Homeland Security is further investigating the incident.

Fentanyl deaths and overdoses are increasing at such a rate that they are reportedly overwhelming morgues around the country. Most fentanyl in the United States comes in across the border with Mexico, which is currently suffering a historic surge in illegal crossings that began in the early days of President Joe Biden's term. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 