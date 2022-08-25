Arizona CBP agents find 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian.

Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries said on Wednesday that the crutches were being used by a pedestrian.

During an inspection, according to Humphries, a Customs and Border Protection officer noticed that the crutches were "excessively heavy," adding that a K-9 and X-Ray examination "confirmed suspicions" that drugs were inside them.

On Monday, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized 2,000 fentanyl pills that were put inside two condoms and concealed in the "vaginal cavity" and "groin area," according to Humphries.

"Body carriers including internal body carriers are regularly encountered at the port of entry," Humphries said.

At the Nogales Port of Entry, officers seized more than 15,000 fentanyl pills that were "candy"-looking and strapped onto a person's legs on Aug. 17.

Agents at the Nogales Port of Entry also seized more than 70,000 fentanyl pills on Aug. 9, and said in a separate Twitter post that more than 1.1 million fentanyl pills were seized from July 31 through Aug. 7.