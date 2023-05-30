US Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz, who has led border enforcement since 2021, is retiring

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told his colleagues Tuesday that he has decided to retire, FOX News has confirmed.

Ortiz, who manages roughly 20,000 Border Patrol agents as the law enforcement arm of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, informed his colleagues in a note Tuesday that he would be retiring effective Friday, June 30.

He also said in the note that serving as Border Patrol chief, a post he held since he was appointed in August 2021, has "been one of the greatest honors and privileges."

"I leave at ease, knowing we have a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce, strong relationships with our union partners, and outstanding leaders who will continue to tirelessly advocate for you each day," Ortiz said in the note.

Ortiz navigated the Border Patrol through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions. He has also been vocal about the Border Patrol’s struggle to maintain operational control of the United States-Mexico border.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in March, Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., asked him: "Does DHS have operational control of our entire border?"

"No, sir," Ortiz replied.

It's not immediately clear who will replace him.

CBP Acting Commissioner Troy A. Miller released a statement confirming the retirement.

"Chief Ortiz is a true leader. I have benefited greatly from his partnership, expertise, wise counsel, and friendship over the years," Miller said. "Every single day, he champions the men and women of the Border Patrol and has worked tirelessly to ensure that they have the tools, resources, and support they need to do their jobs."

"He has numerous accolades and awards from his tenure in the Border Patrol, but the highest compliment we can bestow on him is that he is a great agent," he added. "I want to congratulate Chief Ortiz on his retirement after more than three decades of service to our country. I look forward to seeing him out on the water, fishing from his boat, as he enters this next and well-deserved chapter."

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection operates within the Department of Homeland Security and is charged with protecting the country’s international borders, including thousands of miles stretching between the U.S. with Mexico and Canada.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised Ortiz and applauded his decision to remain as Border Patrol chief through previous contemplations of retirement.

"Selecting him to lead the Border Patrol was among the most important decisions I have made," Mayorkas said. "Chief Ortiz agreed to postpone his retirement several times since and the Border Patrol, the Department, and our country have been all the better for it."

Ortiz first joined the Border Patrol in the 1990s and has been an agent for 32 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.