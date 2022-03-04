Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon
Published

US aid to Ukraine compressed process from months to ‘hours and days’

The US has provided $1 billion in aid over the past year

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Gen. Keane: Russia is having significant logistics problems Video

Gen. Keane: Russia is having significant logistics problems

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) says Russia's strategy of cutting off Ukrainians from the sea will likely be successful but notes that Russian operations in the north are largely stalled

A breakdown of U.S. aid to Ukraine reveals the incredible speed at which the American government provided assistance, compressing a process that normally takes months into "hours and days." 

The U.S. has provided $350 million in military aid in the forms of weapons from U.S. stockpiles over the past week, bringing the total aid to Ukraine to roughly $1 billion over the past year. 

UKRAINE NUCLEAR PLANT UPDATE: RUSSIAN ATTACK RELEASED NO RADIATION, IAEA CHIEF SAYS: LIVE UPDATES

And a new breakdown of that aid shows that the U.S. compressed the process to provide this aid to just a matter of hours and days. 

  • Ukraine Zelenskyy weapons
    Image 1 of 3

    In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dismissed the Russian claims. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

  • NLAW anti-tank Ukraine weapon
    Image 2 of 3

    Ukrainian soldiers take part in an exercise for the use of NLAW anti-tank missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has pummeled wide areas in Ukraine with air strikes and has conducted massive rocket and artillery bombardment resulting in massive casualties. (AP Photo/Pavlo Palamarchuk, File) ( )

  • Russia invasion Ukraine soldier
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

"You can see how fast we are moving to get security assistance on the battlefield," a senior defense official said, noting that overall officials remain "very impressed" with how Ukrainians are fielding those weapons. "They are having a real impact."

RUSSIAN WATCHDOG BLOCKS ACCESS TO SOME FOREIGN MEDIA OUTLETS, INCLUDING BBC, VOA

"All of us have been tremendously impressed at how they have used these weapons on the battlefield," the official added. "Kremlin watchers have also been surprised by how well these weapons have performed on the battlefield."

The official noted that the process to move the existing stockpiles to Ukraine would normally take months. The U.S. has already sent 70% of the security assistance over the past seven days. 

RUSSIA INVASION: UKRAINE'S MAKESHIFT MATERNITY WARDS HELP NEW MOMS DELIVER AMID AIRSTRIKES

"We keep exceeding what we thought we could do." 

The State Department said the last tranche of assistance to Ukraine is "the single highest amount in U.S. history." 

The U.S. previously authorized a $60 million package in Nov. 2021 and $200 million in military aid by the end of Jan. 2022. 

Assistance to Ukraine since the initial Russian invasion of Crimea now totals $3 billion, with Britain, Canada, Poland and Lithuania also providing assistance through their own efforts in that time. 

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

