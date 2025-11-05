UChicago silent on anti-ICE professor's employment status month after rally arrest on violent felonies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than a month after one of its professors was arrested on charges of violent felonies at an anti-ICE rally, an elite private university has refused to say whether the academic has been punished.

Eman Abdelhadi was arrested on Oct. 3 outside the Broadview, Illinois, ICE processing facility. She was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a government employee and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing peace.

Since then, the University of Chicago has not returned multiple requests for comment seeking information on Abdelhadi's employment status at the school, whether she has been disciplined or whether she is still actively teaching courses. The school did not return Fox News Digital's latest request on Wednesday.

Abdelhadi is an assistant professor in the school's Department of Comparative Human Development, and as of Wednesday, her faculty profile page was still live. In her Bluesky profile, she describes herself as an "Assistant Prof at UChicago."

The school has condemned political violence, but stopped short of addressing Abdelhadi's specific case.

"Safety is a paramount concern at the University of Chicago. Violence runs contrary to the University’s core values of free and open inquiry, dialogue and debate," Gerald McSwiggan, UChicago's director of public affairs, told Fox News Digital in October. "The University promptly looks into any safety concerns, and takes action if necessary to uphold the safety of the University community."

Abdelhadi has a sordid history with her employer. She cursed the school out at Socialism 2025, a conference for radical socialists, earlier this year.

"F--- the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that," she said.

However, she reasoned that she could leverage the university for some form of power.

"Turns out, I work at one of the biggest employers in the city of Chicago. I work at a place that is a landlord, a healthcare provider, a police force, f--- that s---, but, they are, and a place where I have access to thousands of people that I could potentially organize… actually, this is where I need to build power. That’s possible structural leverage," she said.

She is a known anti-ICE activist, and just a day before her arrest, joined a far-left podcast to demonize federal law enforcement.

"These people are terrorizing our communities and they’re setting up shop," she said, referring to federal immigration officials. "I mean, in Broadview, ICE has been setting up shop in our backyard. Just brazenly taking up community resources to terrorize this very same community. And so it felt really important to join protesters out there to say, not in our city, not in our name, not in our backyard."

"There’s no center left," she said on the podcast. "You’re either resisting or you’re complicit."

Abdelhadi is also a loud voice in the anti-Israel movement, often referring to the now-dormant war in Gaza as "genocide."

Abdelhadi did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Meanwhile, UChicago's student newspaper, The Maroon, began tracking ICE operations in Chicago with an interactive in late October.

"The Maroon is documenting Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sightings in the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Woodlawn neighborhoods on an interactive map following the launch of ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz last month," the news article containing the map says.

The newspaper is also soliciting tips from the public about ICE's whereabouts.