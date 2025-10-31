Top blue city university's newspaper tracks ICE operations amid frequent violent clashes with feds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school newspaper at a highly-ranked private university launched an interactive ICE tracking map earlier this month and is soliciting tips from readers on federal law enforcement activities in the area.

The University of Chicago newspaper, The Maroon, has been tracking ICE agents since Oct. 21.

"The Maroon is documenting Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sightings in the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Woodlawn neighborhoods on an interactive map following the launch of ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz last month," the news article containing the map says.

Each icon on the map is paired with the address of the ICE sighting or enforcement operation. The interactive icons display the date of the sighting, along with a short explanation of what happened at the location.

The news story solicits tips on ICE activity from readers.

"The Maroon is collecting evidence of immigration enforcement activity (e.g., a timestamped photo or video) to verify reports of ICE activity around campus," the story says.

It then asks readers to contact the paper's editors with information, either by email or the encrypted messaging application Signal.

"The Maroon protects source information, and your name and contact information will only be seen by the paper’s editors," the article says.

In Chicago, ICE has faced numerous clashes with violent agitators in recent months, and DHS recently announced an 8,000% increase in death threats targeting ICE officers.

The University of Chicago itself, whose noted unofficial tagline is "where fun goes to die," recently found itself at the center of immigration enforcement controversy when a professor was arrested for allegedly battering police officers at an anti-ICE rally outside the Broadview, Illinois illegal immigrant detention center.

Associate professor Eman Abdelhadi was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a government employee, Class 3 felonies, and two counts of resisting/obstructing peace, Class A misdemeanors.

Left-wing agitators have been clashing with immigration authorities in the suburban Chicago town for months.

The day before her arrest, she joined a left-wing podcast where she slammed ICE.

"These people are terrorizing our communities and they’re setting up shop," she said, referring to federal immigration officials. "I mean, in Broadview, ICE has been setting up shop in our backyard. Just brazenly taking up community resources to terrorize this very same community. And so it felt really important to join protesters out there to say, not in our city, not in our name, not in our backyard."

She also criticized moderate liberals.

"There’s no center left," she said. "You’re either resisting or you’re complicit."

Adbelhadi's employment status at the school remains a mystery, as school officials have ignored multiple requests for comment about whether she is still actively teaching courses.

The University of Chicago said The Maroon is an "independent student publication" and directed requests for comment to the paper's editors.

The two top editors of The Maroon declined to comment.