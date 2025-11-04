UChicago professor posts vile social media comment on Dick Cheney hours after his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A professor at a top university who was recently arrested for aggravated assault at an anti-ICE rally unloaded on former Vice President Dick Cheney upon the Tuesday morning news of his death.

Eman Abdelhadi is an assistant professor in the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development.

"Every time one of these mass murderers dies without having faced any consequence for the massacres they ordered, the lives they destroyed, the societies they razed to the ground... I realize how far we are from a world with justice. Rest in hell Dick Cheney. Your legacy is death," she posted to her Bluesky account early Tuesday morning.

The 84-year-old former mainstay in Republican politics died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. Aside from serving as vice president under the George W. Bush administration, Cheney served as a Republican congressman, defense secretary and White House chief of staff.

Abdelhadi was arrested on Oct. 3 outside the Broadview, Illinois, ICE processing facility, where demonstrators have been protesting ICE arrests — sometimes violently — for about two months. She was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a government employee, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of resisting/obstructing peace, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The day before her arrest, she joined a far-left podcast to demonize ICE as terrorists.

"These people are terrorizing our communities and they’re setting up shop," she said, referring to federal immigration officials. "I mean, in Broadview, ICE has been setting up shop in our backyard. Just brazenly taking up community resources to terrorize this very same community. And so it felt really important to join protesters out there to say, not in our city, not in our name, not in our backyard."

"There’s no center left," she said later. "You’re either resisting or you’re complicit."

Since her arrest, University of Chicago officials have not returned multiple requests for comment regarding her employment status at the elite school. As of Tuesday, her faculty page is still live on the school's website.

The embattled professor first made headlines in July, when she slammed her employer at the Socialism 2025 conference, which says it brings together socialists and radical activists to "take part in discussions about social movements, abolition, Marxism, decolonization, working-class history, and the debates and strategies for organizing today."

"F--- the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that," she said.

"Turns out, I work at one of the biggest employers in the city of Chicago. I work at a place that is a landlord, a healthcare provider, a police force, f--- that s---, but, they are, and a place where I have access to thousands of people that I could potentially organize… actually, this is where I need to build power. That’s possible structural leverage," she said.

Neither the University of Chicago nor Abdelhadi returned requests for comment.