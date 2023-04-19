Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Two teens charged in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting at Sweet 16 birthday party

16-year-old, 17-year-old suspects arrested in Dadeville mass shooting at teenager's birthday party

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Four people killed, dozens wounded in Alabama mass shooting Video

Four people killed, dozens wounded in Alabama mass shooting

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on a mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala. on 'Fox & Friends.'

Alabama authorities announced Wednesday that two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the Dadeville mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party last weekend. 

Four people were killed, and another 32 people were injured when gunfire erupted at approximately 10:34 p.m. Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, located in the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, in Tallapoosa County about 62 miles northeast of the state capital of Montgomery. 

Days later, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were both formally charged with four counts of reckless murder. 

ALABAMA MASS SHOOTING: VICTIMS INCLUDE JACKSONVILLE STATE FOOTBALL RECRUIT

Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party.

Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

The teens from Tuskegee were arrested by Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). 

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. 

A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

"These individuals have been charged after a complex and thorough investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies," the ALEA said in a statement. 

ALABAMA MASS SHOOTING: 4 CONFIRMED DEAD, REPORTS OF AT LEAST 20 INJURED AT TEENAGER'S BIRTHDAY PARTY 

Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Alabama.

Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Alabama. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

"The Dadeville Police Department, the Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office were all instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspects."

A photograph of the Dowdell family, including Phil (right), who was killed in a mass shooting at his sister's Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

A photograph of the Dowdell family, including Phil (right), who was killed in a mass shooting at his sister's Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. (Family of Phil Dowdell via AP)

"Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing," the statement added. 

Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17, was one of four people killed at a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023. 

Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17, was one of four people killed at a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023.  (Family of KeKe Smith via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

District Attorney Mike Segrest said the pair would be charged as adults and that prosecutors would ask a judge to hold them without bail. A bond hearing must be held by Friday under Alabama law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 