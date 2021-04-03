Two Maryland shootings leave a total of 4 dead, police say

Two shootings in Prince George's County, Maryland, between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday left a total of four people dead, according to police.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police officers responding to the sound of gunfire found three people with gunshot wounds, each of whom died at the scene, authorities said.

Two male victims were found shot inside a car while a female victim was found outside the car, the Prince George’s County police said on Twitter. The county is located just outside Washington, D.C.

"Preliminarily, detectives don’t believe this is a random crime," police wrote. "We are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case."

The message showed a vehicle from the county crime scene investigator's Forensic Services Division parked at the scene as an invesigation got underway.

Police gave the location of the shooting as the 5500 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights, not far from FedEx Field, home of the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

Hours earlier, around 7p.m. Friday, police reported finding a dead woman inside a car at 56th Avenue and Carters Lane, about six miles north of the later shooting.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shootings call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.