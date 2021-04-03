North Carolina house-party shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 4 wounded: reports

An overnight shooting at a house party in Wilmington, North Carolina, left at least three people dead and four wounded, authorities said early Saturday, according to reports.

No suspects were immediately identified following the midnight gunfire, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV of Wilmington. But the public was no longer in danger, police determined, according to the chief.

He said the victims would not be identified until after their families have been notified.

"There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house," Williams told WECT. "At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased."

