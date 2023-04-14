Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania high school track coach allegedly had sex with student for year: cops

Hannah Marth, 26, was a teacher and sports coach in the Easton Area School District during the alleged relationship with the underage student-athlete

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Randi Weingarten blaming teacher shortage on 'culture wars' Video

Randi Weingarten blaming teacher shortage on 'culture wars'

Former school teacher Rachelle Garcia torches AFT president Randi Weingarten for not standing up for teachers.

A Pennsylvania high school track and field coach allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage student for over a year, prosecutors said. 

Hannah Marth, 26, was a teacher and sports coach in the Easton Area School District while she was with a 17-year-old student-athlete from May 2021 to October 2022, Northhampton District Attorney Terence Houck said. 

"A trusted relationship between a student athlete, an athlete’s parent and a coach can be a vulnerable one," Houck said in a statement. 

"An abuse of that relationship shows a coach’s blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all – the law. This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim."

CONNECTICUT SCHOOL DISMISSED ACCUSATIONS LUNCH LADY WAS ‘INAPPROPRIATELY MESSAGING’ STUDENTS BEFORE ARREST

Hannah Marth, 26, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage student-athlete while she was a teacher and a coach in a Pennsylvania school district.

Hannah Marth, 26, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage student-athlete while she was a teacher and a coach in a Pennsylvania school district. (Easton Area School District)

School Superintendent David Piperato sent Fox News Digital an emailed statement on Friday about Marth's arrest and felony charges of institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official.

"As a practice, the school district does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters," said Piperato, who didn't say if Marth is still an employee in the district or on leave.

PENNSYLVANIA CONVICT SENTENCED TO 3,000 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF 13,000 FELONIES

"However, the school district intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students."

Marth is no longer listed on the district's website among the faculty, as of Friday morning. 

Easton Area High School in Pennsylvania is where the accused teacher/coach worked.

Easton Area High School in Pennsylvania is where the accused teacher/coach worked. (Google Street View)

The alleged relationship started when Marth was a javelin coach and texted the 17-year-old student at 2 a.m. on May 22, 2021, to come to her house to have sex, the District Attorney's Office said.

She allegedly confessed to having "romantic involvement" with the victim, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim told investigators that they were "in a relationship" that ended in October 2022, the District Attorney's Office said. 

Marth was arraigned Thursday afternoon and released on $75,000 bond. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48