Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia Police investigating after trailer containing $750K in dimes broken into at Walmart parking lot

It was unclear how much money was taken from the unmarked trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An unmarked trailer containing $750,000 in dimes was broken into at a Walmart parking lot in Philadelphia, and piles of loose change were found scattered across the lot early Thursday, authorities said.

The trailer was parked in a lot in the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police said. Investigators responded and found dimes scattered from the parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

Aerial images captured by FOX29 Philadelphia show the coins strewn across the ground near plastic buckets.

While the trailer appeared to have been broken into overnight, it was unclear how much of the $750,000 in dimes was stolen, according to police.

CHICAGO AREA SEES THREE ARMORED TRUCK HEISTS ON SAME DAY

The unmarked trailer contained $750,000 in dimes, according to police.

The unmarked trailer contained $750,000 in dimes, according to police. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Investigators told KYW-TV that at least $100,000 in dimes was believed to have been stolen.

The trailer was broken into overnight while it was parked in a Walmart parking lot.

The trailer was broken into overnight while it was parked in a Walmart parking lot. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

The truck had come from the Philadelphia Mint and was heading to Florida, according to the station. 

Police said it was unclear how much was stolen from the trailer in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said it was unclear how much was stolen from the trailer in Northeast Philadelphia. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

VIOLENT CREW OF TEEN GIRLS, BOY TERRORIZE DC WITH 5-DAY ROBBERY SPREE: POLICE

It was unclear why the trailer was parked in the Walmart lot. No information on the driver was provided.

Police arrived and discovered dimes scattered across the parking lot.

Police arrived and discovered dimes scattered across the parking lot. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

SWAT personnel were at the parking lot investigating.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.