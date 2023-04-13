Philadelphia Police investigating after trailer containing $750K in dimes broken into at Walmart parking lot

An unmarked trailer containing $750,000 in dimes was broken into at a Walmart parking lot in Philadelphia, and piles of loose change were found scattered across the lot early Thursday, authorities said.

The trailer was parked in a lot in the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police said. Investigators responded and found dimes scattered from the parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

Aerial images captured by FOX29 Philadelphia show the coins strewn across the ground near plastic buckets.

While the trailer appeared to have been broken into overnight, it was unclear how much of the $750,000 in dimes was stolen, according to police.

CHICAGO AREA SEES THREE ARMORED TRUCK HEISTS ON SAME DAY

Investigators told KYW-TV that at least $100,000 in dimes was believed to have been stolen.

The truck had come from the Philadelphia Mint and was heading to Florida, according to the station.

VIOLENT CREW OF TEEN GIRLS, BOY TERRORIZE DC WITH 5-DAY ROBBERY SPREE: POLICE

It was unclear why the trailer was parked in the Walmart lot. No information on the driver was provided.

SWAT personnel were at the parking lot investigating.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.