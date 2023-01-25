Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Two children found dead in Massachusetts home, woman and infant hospitalized

Investigators have not identified those involved, but say they are related

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two children are dead, and an infant and woman were rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious at a Massachusetts home Tuesday night.

Police responded to 47 Summer Street in Duxbury around 6:15 p.m. after a man who arrived at the home called 911 to report the woman's attempted suicide, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz told Boston 25 News. 

First responders initially found a woman who appeared to have jumped out of a window of the home.

While inside, police and firefighters found three children – a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and an 8-month-old boy – unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma," local reports read. 

TOP HOUSE DEM ADDRESSES VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE AS NONBINARY CHILD PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ASSAULT ON COPS

The elder children were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The infant was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment. 

Cruz told media during a news conference everyone involved in the incident is related, although they were not identified. 

The woman's condition after she was taken to a hospital has not been disclosed. 

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

  • Duxbury MA murder suicide one
    Image 1 of 3

    First responders rushed to the home at 47 Summer St in Duxbury, Massachusetts where two children were found dead. (Boston 25 News)

  • Duxbury MA murder suicide two
    Image 2 of 3

    Police stand outside the home at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts, investigating after two children were found dead.  (Boston 25 News)

  • Duxbury MA murder suicide three
    Image 3 of 3

    A woman and infant were hospitalized after two children were found dead in a Duxbury, Massachusetts home.  (Boston 25 News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation," he said.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the community," said Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said at the press conference.