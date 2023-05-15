Expand / Collapse search
Two charged with drug trafficking in South Carolina after cocaine falls out of fake pregnant belly: police

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies found over 1,500 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop

By Landon Mion
Two people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes in South Carolina after authorities discovered cocaine was hidden inside a fake pregnant belly allegedly worn by one of the suspects.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, its Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit were conducting "proactive patrol" along Interstate 85 last month when deputies pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

The sheriff's office said deputies became suspicious when Miller and Mitchem gave conflicting information about Mitchem's alleged due date.

When Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more skeptical about her story, she attempted to make a run for it, which resulted in the drugs falling out of the rubber belly.

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem mugshots

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem were arrested after cocaine was seen falling out of a fake pregnancy belly worn by Mitchem. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's said on Facebook it collected over 1,500 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop.

Miller and Mitchem are both facing charges for trafficking over 400 grams of cocaine. Jail records show the arrests took place on April 12.

Deputy holds fake pregnancy belly

A South Carolina deputy holds up the fake pregnancy belly allegedly worn by Cemeka Mitchum that was filled with cocaine. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Both are in the Anderson County Jail with no bond.

If convicted, the duo could face up to 30 years in prison and a $200,000 fine, according to South Carolina law.