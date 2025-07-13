Trump's whirlwind week ahead to include 'major' announcement on Russia and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump teases 'major statement' on Russia as ally warns Putin's 'door is closing.'

2. Multiple churchgoers gunned down after suspect shoots state trooper in wild rampage.

3. Biden defends controversial autopen use for clemency decisions.

MAJOR HEADLINES

NOTHING TO SEE? – Tensions flare at DOJ as bombshell Epstein memo contradicts earlier promises. Continue reading …

JUSTICE DIVIDE – Diddy, Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey's legal victories expose critical flaw in #MeToo prosecutions. Continue reading …

BEIJING’S PLAYBOOK – Chinese illegal immigrant crossings that surged during Biden admin a 'national security concern,' expert warns. Continue reading …

MASS EXODUS – Blue city officers flocking to cop-friendly red states. Continue reading …

SCORE SHOCK – Increasingly popular loans could soon destroy Americans’ credit scores. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘WAY TOO FAR’ – AOC should be sued 'into bankruptcy' over latest attack on Trump: critics. Continue reading …

WINE WOES – EU officials respond to Trump's proposed 30% tariffs on European imports. Continue reading …

'THEY'RE COMPLICIT' – Tom Homan slams ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ critics for ignoring migrant deaths under Biden. Continue reading …

COMEBACK CRUSADE – Andrew Cuomo reportedly set to run as independent for New York City mayor. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'DIRECT THREATS' – Buffalo Newspaper Guild cancels event following backlash to Texas flood cartoon. Continue reading …

DEMOCRATIC DISDAIN – Texas congresswoman launches fiery attack on GOP following deadly floods. Continue reading …

DEADLY DECEPTION – 'Nobody wanted responsibility': Sen. Rand Paul exposes Secret Service coverup in Trump shooting. Continue reading …

CLEARING THE RECORD – Homan defends ICE detention practices amid questions on reasonable suspicion standards. Continue reading …

OPINION

KAREN DAHUT – China is exploiting our government's tech weakness. We need a rapid reboot. Continue reading …

RAUL LABRADOR – One state's bold fight against classroom indoctrination targets woke 'welcome' signs. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SCHEDULE STRUGGLES – Always running late? A mental health condition could be to blame. Continue reading …

VERTICAL LUXURY – German company unveils $176K three-story 'tiny home' that fits in your backyard. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space steps and racing roots. Take the quiz here …

STACKED HISTORY – Archaeologists uncover multistory buildings in once-thriving city lost to time. Continue reading …

DAD GETS CREATIVE – Surprising use of household tech soothes young one. See video …

WATCH

REP PAT FALLON – US Secret Service was criminally complacent in Trump's assassination attempt in Butler. See video …

KEVIN O'LEARY – Why the markets can take hits from erratic trade negotiations. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

