Diddy, Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey's legal victories expose critical flaw in #MeToo prosecutions: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Spacey and Johnny Depp's legal victories have established that the #MeToo movement was a "wrecking ball" on the legal system as prosecutors failed to collect convictions in those high-profile cases.

Celebrity status became an advantage for these public figures when entering the courtroom and facing a jury of their peers, experts told Fox News Digital.

After seven weeks of trial, Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking – one of the most serious accusations the rapper had been facing. Spacey was acquitted in his high-profile London trial stemming from allegations that he had assaulted four men, while Depp won $10 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The #MeToo Movement has proven to be a "reckoning" in the court of public opinion but a "wrecking ball for the American legal system," branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital.

DIDDY JUROR POINTS TO WHERE DEFENSE ‘POKED HOLES’ IN PROSECUTION'S CASE TO GET RACKETEERING ACQUITTAL

"Initially, it provided exposure, disinfectant, and justice for decades of criminal behavior in Hollywood. However, the tidal wave of claims – many of which turned out to either be false, or simply lacking evidentiary support – caused an over-correction across the legal system that was akin to jerking the steering wheel the moment your tires begin to slip on ice. It gradually became emotion over evidence, and that is antithetical to jurisprudential standards in America."

"The court of public opinion is an angry mob; a court of law is a jury of your peers. The latter requires evidence, a burden of proof, and a presumption of innocence, while the former often conflates an accusation with a conviction. In the height of the #MeToo era, these were all lacking and over a long enough timeline, Americans – men and women alike – begun to realize and eventually rebel against this."

"It gradually became emotion over evidence, and that is antithetical to jurisprudential standards in America." — Doug Eldridge

Depp was awarded $10 million in 2022 after a jury found Heard defamed him. The jury decided it was clear the "Aquaman" star was referring to Depp when she wrote an opinion piece about being a victim of domestic violence.

JOHNNY DEPP SAID ‘F--- YOU’ TO HOLLYWOOD AS AMBER HEARD ALLEGATIONS DERAILED HIS CAREER

The "knee-jerk public reaction" to allegations of sexual assault or harassment isn't prevailing, as we've seen the jury become the "true arbiter" on the outcome in court, entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell explained to Fox News Digital.

"The novelty of the #MeToo movement and fear of guilt through mere accusation is over," he said. "The public is now as sensitive to abusive extortion tactics by incredible opportunists as it is to legitimate claims by real victims. The courts and juries have maintained the status quo and been the true arbiter in deciding sex crimes, staving off and being unaffected by knee-jerk public reaction."

Spacey sobbed outside the courthouse after being found not guilty. "I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," Spacey said at the time, according to the Daily Mail. "But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts, carefully, before they reached their decision."

The sexual acts the "House of Cards" star was accused of had reportedly occurred between 2001 and 2013. They ranged from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The lack of convictions on A-listers could be because "jurors love celebrities," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News Digital.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a civil or criminal case," he said. "They do better than ordinary Joes. And prosecutors like going after celebrities to make a name for themselves, cash out and leave the District Attorney and U.S. Attorney’s Office for a high-paying gig. The same applies to civil plaintiff’s lawyers. They prefer suing celebrities to regular people because of the publicity and the fact that they have lots of money and can pay a judgment. And with that celebrity money comes the ability to pay the best and brightest lawyers in the game."

"Celebrity cases are tough to win, because you have a well-liked defendant who may be the target of an aggressive prosecutor or civil plaintiff’s lawyer, and who has unlimited funds to assemble a dream team. Lawyers think they can steamroll them like their other defendants, but they can’t because of the difference in resources and the innate advantages celebrities have. Trials often come down to liability and credibility, and celebrities have the upper hand, because jurors love them. That is why they are tough to take down inside a courtroom."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Trials often come down to liability and credibility, and celebrities have the upper hand, because jurors love them. That is why they are tough to take down inside a courtroom." — Neama Rahmani

The latest celebrity wins in criminal court – Diddy and Harvey Weinstein – show that the #MeToo Movement has taken a "serious hit," Rahmani noted.

"#MeToo may not be dead, but after the Diddy verdict and Harvey Weinstein retrial, the movement has taken a serious hit," Rahmani, founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said. "Prosecutors are expected to win always, and they’re going to be hesitant to file more cases against celebrities."

Weinstein's retrial concluded June 11, a little over a year after his 2020 conviction was overturned. The former film producer was acquitted on a criminal sex act charge while the jury was unable to reach a verdict on Weinstein's rape charge.

Weinstein was again convicted of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a production assistant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While Diddy scored a win with an acquittal on his sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, the rapper still faces up to 20 years behind bars. The jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2.

His sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 3, and prosecutors have recommended the music mogul serve between four and five years in prison.

To keep a handle on public opinion during a high-profile celebrity trial, lawyers have turned to working alongside PR representatives to ensure an intact career.

"There have been many instances where, despite an innocent ruling in the court of law, the public was not so forgiving, and a person’s career was severely impacted or put to an end," Steve Konig, PR expert and owner of The Honig Company, told Fox News Digital. "During a trial, all sorts of damaging information is revealed and, regardless of the eventual ruling, it is next to impossible to remove this information from the minds of the public. Recognizing this, we’re seeing a lot more instances of attorneys working closely with public relations professionals and crisis managers to try and render an innocent ruling in both the court of law and the court of public opinion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP