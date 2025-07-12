Vertical tiny homes redefine compact living

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Have you ever thought your dream house could offer skyline views without sacrificing style or space?

Do you prefer the verticality of city apartments but wish you could also own a standalone home? These innovative prefab towers from the German company Moduleform make that possible.

Named the DQ Tower, this micro-living residence is designed for backyards and small urban lots. With three stories, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and high-end built-in features, it brings a sleek new take on compact living, even if it comes at a premium price.

Backyard tiny home with three stories and skyline views

With three full stories of living space, the DQ Tower stands over 28 feet tall. However, all that vertical space only takes up a footprint of just 13 by 13 feet. It's designed for tight urban plots or backyard spaces, and instead of spreading out like a traditional mobile tiny home, it rises straight up.

Spacious living in a compact footprint

The ground floor opens up into a spacious living and dining area. A comfy sofa pulls double duty as both seating and an optional spare sleeping space. A comfortable dining nook sits next to a kitchenette complete with an induction stove, sink, and refrigerator. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows give plenty of natural light and open up the space even further. The ground floor rounds out with a half bathroom with a convenient washing machine included.

Climbing the staircase to the second floor, you will find the first cozy bedroom complete with a single bed and a built-in wardrobe. On the second floor is also a full bathroom with a standing shower. And yes, the ceilings are quite tall and spacious, avoiding the cramped loft designs of other tiny homes.

The third floor is the showstopper. As you ascend the steel and wood staircase, the master bedroom sits comfortably with a double bed, an even larger wardrobe, and a small desk for a working area. The tall windows up here continue to provide light and ventilation, making the most of the compact space while providing breathtaking views.

Prefabricated backyard house ships in just 8 months

In total, the DQ Tower offers nearly 420 square feet of living space. That is a reasonable accommodation for a couple or small family, or anyone who appreciates the efficiency of downsizing. Another option, and one that the manufacturers advertise, is the DQ Tower, which fits comfortably in the backyard, making for a cost-effective and low-impact guest house, perfect for rental sites like Airbnb. And with two bathrooms and two bedrooms, it's surprisingly livable for such a small footprint.

The major convenience and cost-cutting feature of these tiny tower homes is that they come prefabricated. They are built off-site in Germany, transported to the site, and settled into place with a small crane crew. As of now, it takes about eight months from order to delivery. The whole structure is constructed with a sturdy steel frame, well-insulated walls, and clad in chic aluminum panels.

Luxury tiny home pricing starts at $176,000

The starting price for these private towers is currently roughly $176,000. Now, that is nearly twice the per-square-foot cost of other tiny homes. However, the DQ Tower offers ultra-high-quality, designer-level micro-living with a sleek and accommodating design.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The DQ Tower is more than just a tiny home. It offers a bold vision for how people can live in smaller spaces without giving up comfort or style. Although it is not currently available in the United States, it provides a clear picture of where compact, vertical living could be headed. As cities become more crowded and backyard space gains value, this European design could inspire the next generation of American prefab housing.

Would you trade square footage for sky-high design if it meant living smarter, smaller, and more sustainably? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

