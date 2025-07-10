One state's bold fight against classroom indoctrination targets woke 'welcome' signs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This spring, an Idaho teacher displayed a sign in her classroom that read, "Everyone Is Welcome Here." On its face, the message appears neutral — simple, positive words that seem apolitical. But the design reveals its true purpose: colorful letters above imagery designed to signal adherence to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The rainbow colors and progressive symbols accompanying these messages make their political purpose unmistakable.

These classroom displays reflect a broader ecosystem of political resistance groups launched in protest of the political rise of President Donald Trump. The "All Are Welcome Here" movement, founded in November 2016 by progressive activists in Minnesota, explicitly states its mission as supporting "a just, inclusive and equitable environment" while donating thousands of dollars to progressive causes, including the ACLU.

The organization openly declares: "To show our support for our transgender family, friends, and neighbors, we're also donating 5% of our online sales will be to Transforming Families of Minnesota" — an organization dedicated to advancing transgender ideology among children and families.

Related movements like "Everyone is Welcome" similarly incorporate symbols from the "Intersex-Inclusive Pride Flag" and promote LGBTQ+ ideology through educational messaging. A simple visit to any of these organizations' websites reveals their unmistakably political nature — complete with progressive activism, social justice messaging and ideological programming that extends far beyond genuine hospitality. When teachers display signs bearing the same name as these political organizations, what are parents supposed to think?

The situation in Idaho is not unique. What Trump's administration recognized as dangerous enough to ban from federal agencies and K-12 schools through executive order has been quietly spreading through classrooms nationwide.

Across America, educators have transformed learning spaces into venues for DEI messaging disguised as inclusion. Idaho responded with legislation prohibiting political displays in public school classrooms — a law that passed overwhelmingly. The fundamental question is: Do parents or schools control children's moral education? Idaho chose parents.

At its core, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion judge individuals by group identity rather than merit, divide people into oppressor and victim categories based on immutable characteristics, and prioritize equal outcomes over equal opportunity. For years, activists have systematically embedded this political messaging throughout school systems under the banner of "inclusion" and "equity."

These seemingly neutral terms mask a comprehensive worldview that undermines parental authority over children's moral development. As Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis accurately observed, "DEI stands for ... Division, Exclusion and Indoctrination, and that has no part in our public institutions."

Idaho's response was precise and constitutionally grounded. The law prohibits displays representing "political, religious, or ideological views" on school property. The "Everyone Is Welcome Here" sign clearly falls within this prohibition by advancing political messaging. Parents possess the primary right to direct their children's upbringing and education — a principle the Supreme Court established in Pierce v. Society of Sisters and has reaffirmed consistently.

Liberal activists and their media allies claim these signs have no political intent while ignoring their clear history. Individual intent cannot override the law as written. Teachers may genuinely believe their signs are simply about promoting inclusion, but an individual’s subjective motivation has no bearing on the interpretation of the statute.

The Idaho Democratic Party now even sells these posters and has embraced the message as their cause — making clear that even if this message was not originally intended as political, it undeniably is now. A teacher's claimed ignorance of political connections does not render illegal displays suddenly lawful.

Idaho schools have always welcomed every child. If teachers need political signs to make every student feel included, they've missed the fundamental purpose of education. Idahoans spoke through their elected representatives against DEI and expect that state law will be enforced as written without bending to activist pressure.

This debate transcends a display in a school classroom — it determines whether America preserves the principle that parents have the right to guide their children's education. The choice is simple: Do we trust parents to raise their children, or do we surrender that sacred responsibility to government educators with political agendas? Idaho chooses parents.

