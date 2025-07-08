Always running late? A mental health condition could be to blame, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chronic lateness can be frustrating for those left waiting, and is often attributed to laziness and carelessness.

But experts say a health issue called time blindness could be to blame for perpetual tardiness.

Often misunderstood as an inability to perceive time, the condition disrupts a person’s ability to estimate how long it will take to complete tasks, affecting everything from daily routines to long-term productivity.

In daily life, time blindness can manifest as missed deadlines, difficulty transitioning between tasks or underestimating how long a task will take, resulting in stress and frustration, according to experts.

Socially, it may be interpreted as disrespectful or careless behavior toward others, potentially damaging relationships.

"The cardinal feature of time blindness is an inability to estimate a time interval," Dr. Mauran Sivananthan, a psychiatrist with Henry Ford Health in Detroit, Michigan, told Fox News Digital.

This can negatively affect a person's ability to use time as a guide to plan the day.

Laurie Singer, a board-certified behavior analyst at Laurie Singer Behavioral Services in California, reiterated that those with time agnosia — another name for the condition — are unable to properly process the passing of time.

"They typically struggle with knowing how much time has passed or how much time is remaining during a task," she told Fox News Digital.

"When something needs to be done, it is better to do it right away."

For instance, someone may miscalculate how long it takes to get ready in the morning, rushing out the door and arriving late.

Others may get absorbed in an activity (a symptom known as hyperfocus), losing track of time completely, the expert noted.

Causes of time blindness

Time blindness is considered an "executive function issue," Sivananthan said.

Executive function refers to skills like working memory, cognitive flexibility and inhibition control.

These skills are essential for everyday tasks like making plans, solving problems and adapting to new situations, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Time blindness is most commonly linked to ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

"Various parts of the brain are affected by ADHD, including the prefrontal cortex and cerebellum," Sivananthan said. "There have been many studies looking at the role of the cerebellum in time processing."

The condition can also appear in individuals with autism, OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), traumatic brain injuries, depression, anxiety, and even conditions like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, experts say.

Time blindness is not listed in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which is the accepted reference book for mental health and brain-related conditions, Singer noted.

While there is no formal diagnosis for the condition, the inability to perceive and manage time is included in the DSM-5 criterion for ADHD.

How to handle time blindness

Treating time blindness often involves a multi-layered approach, starting with minimizing delays, according to Sivanathan.

"When something needs to be done, it is better to do it right away," he told Fox News Digital.

It can also be helpful to use external devices to keep track of how much time is spent on an activity.

Sivanathan often recommends that his patients set timers before getting in the shower or starting a project, for example.

Singer added, "When provided with some of the tools to alleviate symptoms, such as starting each day in the exact same way to create a rhythm, I’ve seen patients approach it with exceptional diligence."

The experts agree that habitual behavior can bring the benefits of "structure, predictability, reduced decision fatigue, increased productivity and improved time management."

Sivananthan recommends breaking large tasks into smaller, more manageable chunks and creating consistent routines that "train the brain" and reduce cognitive load.

While time blindness may not disappear entirely, it can be significantly reduced through the use of consistent routines, visual aids and regular therapy, according to experts.