Gunman kills 2, wounds 2 at Lexington church after shooting Kentucky state trooper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect went on a shooting rampage in Kentucky on Sunday, injuring a state trooper before moving to a church and shooting four people, leaving two dead.

Lexington Police Department Chief Lawrence Weathers said the spree started just before noon when a state trooper pulled the suspect over for a license plate reader alert. The suspect opened fire, injuring the trooper. It happened on Terminal Drive just outside Blue Grass Airport, but was unrelated to the airport.

"There were some people en route to the airport, and they got out and assisted the trooper," Weathers said. "I appreciate them for getting out and doing what they did."

The trooper was in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, police said.

ARMED GUNMAN SHOT DEAD AFTER OPENING FIRE AT SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICE

After shooting the trooper, the suspect took off and carjacked a vehicle, Weathers said. No one was hurt in the carjacking.

Police then utilized the department’s Air Support Unit and Real-Time Intelligence Center to track the suspect to Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington.

The gunman opened fire on church property, killing two women and wounding two men. The two women fatally shot were identified by authorities as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32. One man was said to be in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

Weathers said police believe the suspect may have had a connection to the church, but the investigation is still ongoing.

"The suspect was shot by responding law enforcement and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Weathers added. "Three Lexington police officers fired their service weapons in accordance with the Lexington Police Department's policies."

The officers will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

On X, Senator Rand Paul wrote that he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings."

INDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, SEVERAL OTHERS WOUNDED

"Kelley and I are praying for all the victims, the injured trooper, and their families," Paul's post read. "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place."

Governor Andy Beshear made a post about the shooting on X, asking everyone to pray for the victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," the governor wrote.