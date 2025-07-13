Jasmine Crockett claims GOP would rather 'bury their constituents' than fight climate change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, accused Republicans on Friday of wanting to "bury their constituents" after the deadly Texas floods by rolling back ways to combat climate change.

She specifically called out the Trump administration and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for what she claimed was a delayed response to the flash flooding that devastated parts of central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

She went on to blame the Republican Party for voting on the "big, ugly bill" to effectively begin "clawing back" on ways to help combat climate change and prevent similar disasters.

"The reality is that we are going to continue to face emergencies, especially since as we just got done with the big, ugly bill, they are clawing back those things that would have hopefully started to cool this planet down, because they don’t believe in science," Crockett said on MSNBC’s "The Weeknight." "The least that they could do is believe in helping American people. Unfortunately, we continue to see Republicans decide that they want to bury their constituents instead of actually doing everything that they can to make sure that they live amazing and full lives."

More than 120 people were killed in the flash flooding with dozens reported missing.

Since last week, several Democratic figures have been quick to politicize the floods by blaming climate change and President Donald Trump’s government cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) for exacerbating the damage.

In a statement to Fox News Digital last week, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called it "shameful and disgusting" to see Democrats politicizing the tragedy and insisted accusations that the NWS was understaffed had been "debunked by meteorologists, experts, and other public reporting."

Last month, Crockett also agreed with a statement from CNN analyst Michael Fanone that "Republicans want poor people to die as quickly as humanly possible."

"I agree," Crockett responded. "I don't think that is a glitch, but that's actually part of the design."