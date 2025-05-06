Trump team steps in after blue city drops disturbing charges on illegal migrant and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump team steps in after blue city lets illegal ‘predator’ walk free

2. Photographer wins Pulitzer for Trump rally picture

3. REAL ID's deadline for domestic flights is here

MAJOR HEADLINES

GIVING A LIFELINE – Trump signs executive order aimed at boosting US prescription drug manufacturing. Continue reading …

MISSION TO MARS – Elon Musk predicts 'Earth will be incinerated' then pitches solution to keep humanity alive. Continue reading …

COURSE CORRECTION – Education secretary drops hammer on Harvard in scathing letter. Continue reading …

LAST CALL – Video shows phone exchange moments before man allegedly kills judge in chambers. Continue reading …

‘DUKE OF DELUSION’ – Prince Harry’s betrayal shattered King Charles' trust beyond repair, expert says. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MAJOR MOVE – Hegseth orders ‘historic’ reduction of general officers in the military. Continue reading …

PAY TO STAY – Democrat floats work visa idea in response to Trump admin's $1k self-deportation offer. Continue reading …

NEW MISSION – NASA backs Trump budget blueprint with $6B cut to agency. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Venezuelan president 'probably does not' control the Tren de Aragua gang, intel agencies say. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MISSED THE MARK – MSNBC walks back reporting on FBI chief: ‘A misstatement, we have not verified that claim.’ Continue reading …

THAT'S RICH – Dem rhetoric about 'fighting oligarchy' mocked as Alex Soros' luxury home goes viral. Continue reading …

COLD SHOULDER – Liberals turn on Fetterman as report sheds light on his health, family drama. Continue reading …

TIME FOR A CHANGE – Harvard alum Bill Ackman calls for a 'change in leadership' at alma mater. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – What Kamala Harris buzz about a political comeback is really telling us. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – 'REAL ID' is coming for all Americans — whether you like it or not. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

MEDICAL MIRACLE – American woman had terminal stage 4 cancer — until a drug trial saved her life. Continue reading …

KAREN READ RETRIAL – Cop used party cup for blood — and key witness question just added more ‘reasonable doubt.' Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on great golfers, mushroom meccas and legendary ladies. Take the quiz here …

PLAYOFF PUSH – Knicks leave fans stunned after erasing 20-point deficit to win. Continue reading …

TOUGH COOKIE – Viral challenge puts boy's empathy to the test. See video …

WATCH

JOHN KOUDOUNIS – Trump's economy should have a 'tremendous' impacts on markets, investors say. See video …

JOSH SCHOEMANN – First GOP candidate enters race to flip Wisconsin governor's seat. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.