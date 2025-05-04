REAL ID documents held up in mail according to Americans who enrolled before deadline

The countdown is on. In just one day, Americans will no longer be able to travel with a standard driver's license as their ID. Instead, they will need a REAL ID, with a gold star showing in the upper right-hand corner.

Travelers will need to show their REAL ID or other forms of acceptable identification on domestic flights starting Wednesday, May 7.

The deadline has sparked panic among many Americans who have been rushing to obtain the new identification before their travels, with some still waiting to receive their REAL IDs in the mail.

MARRIED WOMEN FACE REAL ID DOCUMENTATION HURDLES: 'I CAN'T ACCEPT THIS'

Flyers who enrolled for a REAL ID will receive the identification via mail with the times varying by state.

The New York DMV said after passengers apply, they will receive a temporary document and "it takes about 2 weeks for your new Enhanced and REAL ID document to arrive in the mail."

In California, meanwhile, according to their DMV, "it typically takes 2 to 4 weeks to receive a physical REAL ID card in the mail after applying."

In the state of Michigan, the identification should arrive in the mail within two to three weeks, according to its DMV site.

Pennsylvania, for its part, said it will mail out a REAL ID within 15 business days if a person enrolls at a DMV; but if a traveler visits a PennDOT REAL ID Center, the person can "be verified in real time, and your REAL ID will be issued [the] same day."

Daniel Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England, shared advice with Fox News Digital about what passengers should do if they're still waiting for their REAL IDs.

"Passengers who present a non-compliant state ID along with a state letter or receipt will still be subject to additional screening but should be able to proceed faster than those who only present a state letter or receipt," said Velez.

He added, "We strongly suggest (even if you have a receipt/letter from the DMV) that passengers bring another form of an acceptable ID such as a U.S. passport in order to proceed through security faster."

Velez said that if passengers do not have any acceptable ID, TSA "strongly suggest[s] they arrive to the airport 3 hours prior to their departure time."

"I tried calling, can't reach a person."

Other forms of identification that will be accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards.

REAL ID REJECTION BY AMERICANS MAY COME DOWN TO ONE SURPRISING FACTOR

In the "r/AskChicago" forum on Reddit, one person posted a note with the headline, "What to do if REAL ID is lost in mail."

The person wrote, "I went in to get my REAL ID driver's license on April 7, and the tracker on the secretary of state's website says it was mailed out on the 15th, but I still haven't received it. I tried calling, can't reach a person. I tried filling out their online form a few days ago and haven't gotten any sort of response."

The user asked, "I'm wondering if it's taken anyone else this long to get their ID."

Redditors took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

"It happened to me once. Waited for over a month and nothing showed up in my mail. Went to secretary of state and applied for another replacement, paid the fee," commented a Redditor.

One user said, "Went in for a corrected license on the 16th and just got it today. I noticed mail is running really slow lately."

Another person posted in the "r/Charlotte" forum, asking, "Should I be concerned I have yet to receive my REAL ID in the mail? It's been a month."

"I went on April 2nd. I have the temporary one they printed at the DMV, but I was just wondering how long it's taken others to get theirs in the mail before I spend a lot of time making calls trying to track it down," the person wrote.

Another user commented, "I still can’t believe the deadline is really here after what feels like a decade of talks, lol."

"I would be concerned."

Said still another person, "You have a lot more faith in the DMV and USPS to be fast than I do."

One Redditor said, "Thousands of people are going each day. I’m guessing they’re just overloaded, tbh. I decided to just use my passport until it dies down. Chaos out there."

"I mean, I expected it to take longer because they are getting slammed now, but I'm a little concerned," commented one person.

Another user added, "I went late last month and got my REAL ID in less than 2 weeks in the mail. My wife went earlier this month and got hers quickly also. So I would be concerned."