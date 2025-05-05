Expand / Collapse search
US Education

Billionaire Harvard alum agrees school may need to lose tax-exempt status, calls for a 'change in leadership'

Bill Ackman has publicly criticized the university's leadership over its handling of antisemitism on campus

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Billionaire Harvard alum calls for change in leadership Video

Billionaire Harvard alum calls for change in leadership

Billionaire CEO Bill Ackman discussed Harvard, his alma mater, potentially losing its tax-exempt status over its failure to protect free speech on campus.

Billionaire and Harvard alum Bill Ackman told CNBC’s "Squawk Box" on Monday that there needs to be a change in corporation leadership at his alma mater.

The Trump administration has targeted universities like Harvard University over their failures to reign in antisemitic protests on campus since Oct. 7, 2023. President Donald Trump has so far frozen $2.2 billion worth of federal grant money to Harvard and called on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status.

Ackman, a vocal critic of Harvard, agreed with the idea of removing Harvard’s non-profit status, though he admitted doubting it will end up happening.

BILLIONAIRE HARVARD ALUM ACCUSES UNIVERSITY OF DISCRIMINATING AGAINST WHITE MALES, CONSERVATIVES

CEO Bill Ackman

Harvard alum Bill Ackman thought it would be fair to remove the university's tax-exempt status. (Screenshot/CNBC)

Ackman said the proper response by the school should be to acknowledge the things Trump is right about in his attacks and work to correct these examples. He called out Harvard’s decision to instead sue the Trump administration for freezing federal funding as "the wrong thing to do."

"Harvard became, over time, a political advocacy organization for one party," Ackman said. "When a university goes from being a university to becoming a political advocacy organization, it doesn’t deserve nonprofit status." 

He added, "Harvard should be a place where students go to learn, and the best research gets done. It shouldn’t be a place that is allowing pro-terrorist organizations on campus, that only allows certain kinds of thinking and speech on campus. That’s a political advocacy organization. It’s not a university."

However, he did not put the blame entirely on Harvard President Alan Garber, calling him a "good president." Ackman singled out Harvard Corporation Lead Member Penny Pritzker before calling for new leadership.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S EFFORTS TO DEFUND HARVARD DIVIDE CONSERVATIVES

Split image of Harvard flag, Trump

President Donald Trump has pulled billions in funding for Harvard and has threatened further action. (Getty Images)

"If this were any other kind of corporation, the notion that she’s still chairman of Harvard, leading the charge here and, in terms of Harvard, managed everything from COVID…to endowment management, to waste, to free speech, to who they hired as president of the university…It’s time for a change in leadership in the board at Harvard," Ackman said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard for comment.

It is so far unclear whether the Trump administration will follow through on its threat to the university's tax-exempt status or if the president’s actions would hold up in court.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.